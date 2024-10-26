‘This is a MAN’: Tom Holland literally shoved away paparazzi and made everyone irrevocably fall in love with him

Tom Holland has been dubbed the “ultimate rizz master,” but who knew handling the paparazzi, with angry determination, would only boost his charm game even more?

Holland recently owned up to the title Timothée Chalamet gave him — the Ultimate Rizz Master — and a day later, the 28-year-old proved himself correct with a real-life Spider-Man move. The Hollywood power couple Holland and Zendaya were seen out in New York City on Oct. 24 for the launch of Holland’s non-alcoholic beer BERO. But apart from their classy wine-colored matching date outfits, the internet was swooned by Holland’s protective gestures for his lady love.

In a video posted by Pop Base on X, the couple can be seen making their way to the event venue hand-in-hand. But just as soon as Zendaya leaves the car, she is surrounded by swarming paparazzi and fans gather around her to get autographs and pictures. The overwhelming crowd is immediately noticed by Holland as he shouts, “Pull back, pull back, pull back” while making his way back to her. Was it his spidey sense or just his love for Zendaya? Maybe a mix of both.

wasn't fully familiar with Mr. Holland's game but this is a MAN pic.twitter.com/GgjpwTjhl4 — caliphornia QING (@caliphorniaqing) October 25, 2024

The actor soon turns serious and tells the invasive paparazzi to “get the f*ck out of the way” and “give her some room” as he shoves people away from his date. There is one thing about Holland, the man does not play about his girlfriend at all. The internet had similar reactions to the incident, with people calling him a “king” and “a real man.” One even said, “If he’s not protective like him, I don’t want him.” But not all of us can have Holland right? (sobs)

this made tom holland 100x more attractive. he’s the only man that deserves zendaya. pic.twitter.com/B7ShCHxmZ1 — looms (@mollygordonsgf) October 25, 2024

Zendaya was equally moved by her boyfriend’s gesture, as confirmed by her sweet smile when he held her hand and made his way through the crowd. She calmed him down, saying “It’s okay babe” and her security soon got into the picture too. However, despite how Holland swiftly handled the situation, the internet was not happy with the way the paparazzi behaved. “Paparazzi has to be one of the top 5 embarrassing jobs someone can have. They harass and swarm people for a living,” a user wrote.

Another user weighed in, writing “The fact that both Zendaya and Tom get nervous around paparazzi but he put his fear to the side when it came to her.” And truly, Holland played both her boyfriend and a bodyguard here. Or as one user puts it “Bro swooned in like spider man to save the day.” And now we don’t doubt one bit why he’s the perfect man to play Spider-Man.

But even though the paparazzi can be extremely rude and overstep boundaries sometimes, we cannot overlook the importance of their jobs, especially for people in the entertainment industry. And for the times they do go overboard, Holland has set the record straight on how he wants his partner to be treated. We’re sure they’re not bugging Zendaya any day she is with Holland again.

