Tom Holland finally agrees he’s the ‘Ultimate Rizz Master’ a year after he claimed to have ‘no rizz whatsoever’

Does Tom Holland have rizz? You, me, Zendaya, and millions of other people would all say a big fat YES in an instant. But Holland himself was shy of accepting the truth until recently.

In December last year, the Wonka co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Keegan-Michael Key joined LADbible to debate some of the most controversial topics in an episode of Agree to Disagree. When the question arose —”Is Timothée better looking than Tom Holland?”— Chalamet didn’t hesitate, swiftly moving to “Strongly Disagree.” And without fazing at the comparison, he even crowned Holland “The Ultimate Rizz Master,” adding, “The internet knows this, Zendaya knows this, everyone knows this.” (via LADbible TV)

Backing up Chalamet’s playful praise, Zendaya herself weighed in during a Feb. 2024 BuzzFeed interview, calling Holland’s charm “undeniable.” When asked which of her Dune co-stars had the most rizz, she stepped outside the expected choices and confidently picked Holland, noting that his “beautiful charisma” clearly worked for her. (via BuzzFeed Celeb) But despite everyone singing praises of Holland’s rizz, the actor had modestly downplayed the label—until recently.

Holland recently sat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Oct. 23, and finally, proudly accepted the title of the “Ultimate Rizz Master” that Chalamet bestowed on him. Fallon showed Holland the clip of Chalamet from his Dec. 2023 interview and asked “Do you agree ‘Is Tom Holland the ultimate rizz master?,'” and without wasting a breath, Holland replied, “I strongly agree.” And with the way he said it, we’re convinced too.

But back in June 2023 while celebrating the release of The Crowded Room, Tom Holland took part in a rapid-fire Q&A with BuzzFeed, tackling 30 questions quickly. When asked about the secret to his rizz, the actor downplayed his charm, humorously claiming he had “no rizz whatsoever” or “limited rizz.” Instead, he said his rizz is at the “long game” like “making a movie with each other” and even gave credit to his brother Brady for having the “ultimate rizz.”

Thankfully, Holland is now on the same page as the rest of us. When we look at it, it seems Tom Holland’s rizz is so powerful, even the gods are fans. After all, you cannot manifest everything you’ve ever dreamed of without a charisma that’s hard to resist.

Holland’s favorite superhero growing up was Spider-Man and the man has now played Spider-Man himself in six MCU movies with a seventh and eighth appearance now confirmed. His celebrity crush has always been Zendaya, and the two now are thick as thieves in a relationship. All that with no rizz? Let’s be honest, that’s a hard cap.

The 28-year-old star is currently thriving in his career, relationships, and personal life. He has recently been cast in the lead role of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film alongside Matt Damon and is also confirmed to return as Spider-Man in an untitled fourth Spider-Man film and Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor recently spoke about one of his favorite things to do for Zendaya in the Oct. 17 episode of the Rich Roll podcast. “If something breaks in Zendaya’s house, I take huge pride in fixing it,” he said while revealing how he recently built her “cupboards and put a new wardrobe up” for her guest room. So, as for his love life, he and Zendaya are inseparable, and his rizz is clearly working well.

