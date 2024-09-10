Praise be, Peter Parker fans, because Tom Holland isn’t going anywhere. After years of indecision, it seems we can rest assured that the most prolific of all cinema’s Spideys will return to the MCU once more for the long-awaited Spider-Man 4, which has finally landed itself a director. Universally adored news you would think, right? Apparently not, as the Holland haters have seized the opportunity to attack.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is swinging into Jon Watts’ seat to helm Spider-Man 4, with the outlet likewise confirming that the film will definitely star Holland as the friendly neighborhood webslinger for his seventh overall appearance to date. While this was expected, it hadn’t been assured until now due to Holland’s interest in pursuing other challenges.

Seeing as he is 100% returning to the fold for Spidey 4, Holland haters (yes, apparently they exist — who knew?) are using this reversal of his position as a stick to beat him with. “Pushing 30 and not having a career outside spider-man is crazy levels of washed,” read one ferocious and arguably factually inaccurate tweet that went viral.

Pushing 30 and not having a career outside spider-man is crazy levels of washed https://t.co/XHhgvBlOl6 — Advit (@advitwake) September 9, 2024

Some seem to agree that Holland, practically everyone’s fan-cast for literally every role ever (from James Bond to Danny Phantom), is suffering from kind of career slump… because he’s about to play one of pop culture’s most popular characters again. “The crazy part is he has the acting chops for it but whoever his manager is must be fumbling every casting gig he gets,” one replied.

The crazy part is he has the acting chops for it but whoever his manager is must be fumbling every casting gig he gets — Mac🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@Mac_Rosss) September 10, 2024

The vast majority of responses to the OP’s tweet, however, are quite rightly challenging the idea that Holland is in any way struggling in his career. “If being one of the most recognizable actors out there and having starred in several of the top 10 highest grossing movies of all time is ‘washed’ then what’s your criteria for success lol?” quizzed another responder.

If being one of the most recognizable actors out there and having starred in several of the top 10 highest grossing movies of all time is “washed” then what’s your criteria for success lol? — Matt (@GamemasterYado) September 10, 2024

One summarized maybe the ultimate rebuttal in just seven words, pointing to how Holland’s Marvel character ensures he has movie immortality before he’s even three decades old. “Being Spider-Man is bigger than any career,” they argued.

Being spiderman is bigger than any career. — Cinema 🎥 (globetrotter) (@maverickyj0) September 10, 2024

To be clear, in 2024 alone Holland has signed up for another Marvel movie, starred in Romeo + Juliet on London’s West End, increased his already significant net worth, and enjoyed another year of dating Zendaya. It’s true, he’s really hit a slump.

Tom Holland out here living his dream playing a beloved superhero, performing Shakespeare in London, at least 26 movies under his belt, starred in TV shows, a net worth of roughly £25 million, and dating one of the most beautiful and talented actresses and you wanna play dumb https://t.co/Jh52r8CsLl — b. (@beth_emilyy_) September 10, 2024

Also, if we want to play the numbers game, Holland is easily the most successful Spider-Man actor to date, given that he’s portrayed the character so many times in such a short timeframe.

Tobey Maguire was 27-32 during his trilogy and Andrew Garfield was 29-31 during his movies. Tom Holland is 28 and he’s already done a whole trilogy. — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) September 10, 2024

The cynical response to this news is perhaps inspired by an alarming comment Holland made back in 2021, when he declared that “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” To be fair, the 28-year-old has time to shoot Spider-Man 4 and dip from the MCU forever in order to maintain that promise to himself, so he can still be a (Spider-)man of his word. Alternatively, maybe he’s decided he enjoys the regular fat paychecks and the chance to work with his girlfriend all the time? Either way, it’s fair to say Tom Holland is doing… amazing.

