Tom Holland has warned fans he might not be playing Spider-Man for much longer. The British actor couldn’t have been a more successful choice to bring Peter Parker to life in the MCU, as he’s become the most prolific actor in the iconic role since he debuted back in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. As he’s playing a Spidey still in high school, fans have always assumed we had a lot more to come from him, too. But Holland might be looking to bow out sooner than we thought.

In an eye-opening interview with GQ ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland reflected on the possibility of his Peter passing the torch onto Miles Morales in the near future. Though he stressed that the character is such an “important” part of his life, he admitted that he thinks he’d have made a mistake if he’s still donning the spandex suit after he turns 30.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life,” he says. But also: “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

Marvel fans may well be stunned by these comments, as they are in direct contrast to what Holland has said in the past. The actor has always maintained that he would be happy to keep on playing Peter for years, if not decades, to come. What’s more, he’s often pitched a Peter and Miles team-up rather than Miles coming in to replace him. But, clearly, as his own star power grows, Holland is reevaluating what he wants from his career.

At the same time, GQ also spoke with Sony’s Amy Pascal who notes that she’s spoken with Holland about “doing, like, 100 more” Spidey movies together. “I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?” she continued. Likewise, Holland goes on to admit that his career plans are always changing. “I might do Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6, finish when I’m 32, and never make another. I’m not sure what I want to do,” he clarified.

This interview follows on from Holland’s previous warning that he might not return as the wall-crawler after No Way Home. He would have starred in both his own trilogy and a trilogy of team-up flicks by that point, after all. And yet, fans definitely aren’t ready to say goodbye to his Spider-Man any time soon.