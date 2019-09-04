Tom Holland Hopes That His Spider-Man Meets Miles Morales

Spider-Man fans want to see Miles Morales break into live-action, and so does current Spidey Tom Holland. You might think that he’d be worried about Miles swinging onto his turf, but the actor can’t wait to see the Ultimate Spider-Man turn up. Provided, that is, that Peter Parker doesn’t have to die in order for that to happen.

Holland recently answered fans’ Twitter questions in a video for GQ. One inquired whether Parker would have to meet his end so that Miles could take over, and here’s what the Spider-Man: Far From Home star had to say to that:

“Well, I hope that doesn’t happen because I would love to share the screen with Miles. I think that would be cool, and I don’t want to die because I really enjoy playing Peter Parker, so that would kind of be a bit of a bummer.”

You can see the fan’s logic here. In the Ultimate Comics, Miles takes up the mantle of Spider-Man following Peter’s tragic death. This was replicated on-screen in last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, too. However, Holland’s clearly a big fan of flipping the script and maybe just having two Spideys around to defend New York at the same time.

There were theories that Miles might drop by in Spider-Man 3, seeing as the Blip means that anyone who survived the Snap is now five years older. He was mentioned in Spider-Man: Homecoming as well, so he could be old enough now to get bitten by a radioactive spider.

Unfortunately, we’re no longer sure if this plot thread can go anywhere anymore due to the Sony/Disney split taking the web-slinger out of the MCU. Though there may still be hope for this decision to be reversed if the two studios patch it up. If not, then it seems like a good bet that Sony will want to do more with Miles as well. Either way, the chances of Holland getting his wish and fighting crime alongside another Spider-Man look pretty high.