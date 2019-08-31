Sony And Disney Meeting Again Next Week To Discuss Spider-Man

At a time when Marvel Studios is welcoming the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into the fold, they’ve recently lost Spider-Man. Sony and Disney’s falling out has shocked fans as it means Tom Holland’s web-slinger will be removed from the MCU from now on, with his future films likely taking place in Sony’s Venom-verse. That is, unless, negotiations open up again and a new deal between the two studios can be reached. Which, we’re hearing, might not be an impossibility.

We Got This Covered has heard from several sources that Sony and Marvel are meeting again next week to discuss Spider-Man’s future. We’ve also been told that it “looks positive.” Though obviously nothing is for sure just yet, numerous other outlets have also reported that the studios have been working on renewing their partnership over the character.

After the chaos that the initial news that Spidey was leaving the MCU caused, we’d just started to adjust to the new status quo, what with Tom Holland promising that there are exciting things – and awesome crossovers – in store for Sony’s Spidey movies. However, one thing this whole situation has made clear is that plans can change on a dime. After all, both parties know how beneficial it would be to keep the wall-crawler within the shared universe, so you can bet they’re still hoping to fix it.

If this meeting does lead to a new deal though, it seems it may spell a greater connectivity between Sony’s Marvel world and the MCU going forward. We’ve heard that Sony isn’t entirely against giving Spidey back, but they do still want him to be able to appear in Venom 2 or 3 as well as some of their other Marvel films. As such, they may make an agreement where Tom Holland can be involved in both franchises (Sony’s and Disney’s).

In any case, for now we’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but in the meantime, be sure to catch the extended cut of Spider-Man: Far From Home in cinemas if you’re itching for more of the web-slinger.