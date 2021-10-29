Tom Holland Says He May Not Return As Spider-Man

Tom Holland has been Spider-Man in the MCU since Captain America: Civil War all the way back in 2016. It’s wild to think that his time as the friendly neighborhood Avenger may be coming to a close, but it’s quite possible this might just be the case.

We already knew his contract with Marvel would be expiring after Spider-Man: No Way Home but now the actor seems really unsure on if he’ll be coming back to the role at all. He talked about his feelings in a recent interview with Empire Magazine, discussing his future as Spider-Man in tenuous terms.

“I honestly don’t know (If I’ll return), It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract”

New Spider-Man: No Way Home Images Reveal Doc Ock, Doctor Strange And More 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While it seems like there’s no way that Holland wouldn’t return to the role, it’s entirely possible he may be able to be replaced. While Holland refuses to confirm it either way, rumor has it that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are both set to appear in No Way Home as well. It’s not impossible that one of them could become the “official Spider-Man” going forward, or that Marvel might simply write a story that allows them to become more prominent in future multiverse storylines.

It was previously reported that Tom Holland might want as much as $20 million to resign as the iconic character. Could that huge cash amount be what is dissuading Sony and Marvel from signing him back on? Only time will tell…