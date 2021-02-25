Tom Holland’s Marvel Contract Expires After Spider-Man: No Way Home

When Tom Holland first signed on to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker and made his debut in Captain America: Civil War, the negotiations were unique due to the fact that his impending solo movies were set to be co-produced by Sony under the character-sharing agreement with Marvel Studios.

The actor inked a six-picture deal that would see him headline three solo films and appear in another three ensemble features within the MCU, with December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home marking the end of the contract. Given the overwhelmingly positive reception to his portrayal of the web-slinger, though, not to mention the fact that Far From Home is the highest-grossing film in Sony’s history, you’d have thought that both studios would be keen to tie him down for much longer.

However, in a new interview, Holland revealed that once Jon Watts calls a wrap on No Way Home, he’s no longer under contract as Spider-Man, and the 24 year-old is keen to take at least a short break from acting and go on some adventures.

“I’m going to take a break and travel the world. It’s the first time since I signed on that I don’t have a contract with someone. I might go skiing because that’s something I’ve not really been allowed to do because it’s obviously a dangerous sport. I’ve been very careful over the years, which is why I’ve become obsessed with golf because it’s the only sport I can play without getting injured.”

First Spider-Man 3 Photos Reunite The Gang 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You can understand his position seeing as he’s spent the last six years tied to Spider-Man, and it isn’t like he’s retiring the spandex. In fact, Holland went on to admit that he wants to play the iconic superhero for as long as possible.

“I’m very lucky that I look young and I can continue to play this 17-year-old web-slinger and I will do that for as long as they will have me. If they want me to make ten Spider-Man movies, you better believe I will be there. But Cherry was our big leap. I’m really interested to see the types of doors that it opens and the doors that it closes.”

Having received widespread acclaim for his work in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time, with the Russo brothers’ Cherry also generating strong buzz for his lead performance, Holland is now in a position where he can balance being part of the MCU with a burgeoning reputation as a genuine dramatic talent, but Spider-Man: No Way Home is by no means the end of the line.