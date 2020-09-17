Tom Holland Fans Are Shocked By His Performance In New Netflix Movie

Tom Holland perfectly embodies the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker because the two are incredibly similar in personality, both sharing a youthful enthusiasm and lovable demeanor. The young actor has only endeared himself to fans even more thanks to his reputation for accidentally giving away major spoilers and tales of how he’d drunkenly called former Disney CEO Bob Iger in an effort to save Spider-Man from heading back to Sony.

Of course, Holland will always find himself most closely associated with the web-slinging superhero, which isn’t surprising when you consider that five of his thirteen live-action movie appearances to date have been as Spider-Man. However, the 24 year-old looks to be making a conscious effort to branch out, and the Russo brothers are already touting awards season buzz for his role as a drug-addicted veteran with PTSD that turns to bank robbery in their next directorial effort, Cherry.

Netflix’s new psychological thriller The Devil All the Time also gives Holland the chance to showcase his range and stretch his acting muscles, and while the movie definitely isn’t an easy watch, he’s been winning rave reviews nonetheless. Many viewers have also been shocked by just how dark his performance gets, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The Devil All The Time: 6.7/10 Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson give impressive & intense performances which drive the tension and suspense.

The characters and their stories don’t make the visceral darkness & raw weight feel totally worthwhile. Heavy, tense, violent, and dark. pic.twitter.com/rZx66Uq6U4 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 17, 2020

Boi was it hard to watch The Devil All The Time with my mom right next to me😳

But other than that it was great

TOM HOLLAND IS BAE.#TheDevilAllTheTime #TheDevilAlltheTimeNetflix #TomHolland pic.twitter.com/KbxhM0QVpc — Saniya (@tadxstrange) September 16, 2020

Tom Holland as Arvin Russell. Easily the best performance of his career pic.twitter.com/Al41Ae6IEq — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) September 16, 2020

The Devil All The Time was a weird and violent movie. Tom Holland is a movie star. — Jon Aime 🍎🇭🇹 (@JohnnyAime) September 16, 2020

So I just finished #TheDevilAllTheTime What a weird, disturbing movie. It’s a good movie, I didn’t find it great. The acting though is top notch. Tom Holland is fantastic. Robert Pattinson who isn’t in the movie a lot but the dude is a top flight actor in the world. My god — Patty Vega (@VEGALLIANCE) September 16, 2020

⚠️ TDATT SPOILERS ⚠️

–

–

–

–

–

– CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW BIG BRAIN ARVIN IS FOR MANIPULATING THE EVENTS HE SAW PRESTON PARTICIPATE IN INTO HIS OWN STORY TO GET PRESTON’S GUARD DOWN BEFORE THROWING THE PUNCH THAT MAKES HIM REALIZE ARVIN KNOWS EVERYTHING — gabby ☁︎︎ saw tdatt x3 (@grandestdatt) September 16, 2020

I just finished The Devil all the time. I didn't hate it,but I didn't love it either. Great acting by Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan. Proud of them. Also,Tom looks cute when he yawns. Beautiful scenery. — Irene Julien Ravensdale💫 🎃 (@xBrooklynBuckyx) September 16, 2020

EW Debuts First Look At Tom Holland And Robert Pattinson In The Devil All The Time 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

i rewatch arvin yawning in he car every hour. it gives me peace — kayley loves arvin | tdatt spoilers with warnings★ (@radiantspidey) September 16, 2020

to be honest i was worried about tom being too much, like overact in the movie, but he found this perfect balance and was so natural and believable…when i watch his films i check his acting automatically. here, i forgot about tom holland and watched arvin russell. — ɴ🅰︎ᴛ (@hohland0) September 16, 2020

tom holland’s hair in the devil all the time?? I AGREE I AGREE pic.twitter.com/TodQW0vZIu — joni saw tdatt (@lovleyholland) September 16, 2020

Give me more Tom Holland dropping fucks galore and Robert Pattinson being sleazy as all hell in The Devil All The Time — Beef Machine (@Erich_Rayher11) September 17, 2020

Tom Holland in the devil all the time….. ✨chefs kiss✨ pic.twitter.com/nz4UJiYpQE — Rebecca ✨ (@BexRenee) September 17, 2020

Now, this was something else. If you want dark, gritty, violent- watch Devil All The Time. Tom Holland truly is a powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/Nh53soLDrE — Jackson Hicks (@_jacksonhicks_) September 17, 2020

To many people, Tom Holland will always be the MCU’s fresh-faced Spidey, and as a result, they’ll find it difficult to separate the actor from the character when he appears in anything else. Stars of major blockbuster franchises often have to work that little bit harder to escape the shadow of typecasting, but based on his performance in The Devil All the Time, he’s going to find that fairly easy to accomplish.