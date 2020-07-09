Cherry, an upcoming crime drama starring Spider-Man’s own Tom Holland, will represent a stark change of tone from the actor’s Marvel output. The film follows a PTSD-afflicted army medic who turns to robbing banks so that he can fund his opioid addiction. Like I said, stark. That same line highlighting the difference between this and the Marvel movies is also applicable to directors Anthony and Joe Russo. According to Joe, Holland’s performance in the new film is a knock-out, going as far as to say it could be “Oscar worthy.”

“Count me on the list of folks who are ready to start the awards campaign today. I think everyone will be blown away when they get a chance to see the depth and versatility he brings to Cherry. He is a generationally talented actor. I think it’s an Oscar worthy performance. I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven’t seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation.”

Russo was also asked when we might expect to see the film, to which he replied they are aiming to release it this fall. Naturally with the “circumstances” as he put it, that’s not a done deal, particularly as it still has no official release date. But fingers crossed fall will be a correct estimate.

Now onto the performance in question. It’s hard to get more praiseworthy than positing one as worthy of an Academy Award. Holland’s role certainly sounds intense. Running through it again, he plays a bank-robbing PTSD-afflicted drug addicted. Crikey. This ought to be his first chance to show audiences his range as an actor. Not to do him a disservice – he’s young, and his credits since hitting the mainstream have largely been in family-friendly affairs. Case in point, check out the seemingly identical teenaged dorks/heroes in animated pair Onward and Spies in Disguise. Talk about simultaneous invention.

Looking forward to seeing Tom Holland put his acting chops to the test in Cherry? Drop a comment with your hopes for the film below. He’s been given quite the billing.