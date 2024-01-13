Are Tom Holland and Zendaya still dating in 2024 or did they breakup?

You know what, I was not used to being crazy about celebrity relationships. But after all the unexpected breakups, divorces, and couple-goals couples splitting, my innocent heart can’t take Hollywood’s prime glowing romance flickering out as well.

So, when the year started with Zendaya unfollowing Tom Holland on Instagram — something which is considered a popular follow-up step after a breakup — hearts sank (mine has refused to surface for days). Did Benedict Cumberbatch, who excels at bringing the character of Doctor Strange in Marvel films to life, also make his botched-up spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home come alive? While the consolation that the duo were in a relationship in real life stopped my flowing tears at the end of the film, them going their separate way behind the camera was unacceptable.

Obviously, I wasn’t the only one cribbing about Zendaya unfollowing Holland — though this has been a classic move repeated by many celebs who have dutifully turned their “Following” to zero on the platform. Though I am not a fan of paparazzi hounding people to get quotes, TMZ reporting about one that bid his time to chat up with Holland will probably allow every Tom-Zendaya fan to decide whether they want to take up their worrying a notch further or end it altogether.

What is Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship status?

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

So, while Holland was roaming the alleys of L.A. with a friend, a photographer asked the Marvel star about all the rumors flying about his supposed split with Zendaya. Understandably unwilling to provide any details, he simply denied the news and confirmed that they were “absolutely not” broken up.

That clears it up, right? Right?

Well, amid the fresh speculations a few days ago, TMZ did report that sources have shared that the couple did spend New Year’s Eve together, which doesn’t really support the possibility of Holland and Zendaya going their separate ways. But then, the duo hasn’t been pictured together in months – in the world of celebrities that is often a sign of trouble in paradise. There is no telling if Holland is being truthful — because, face it, he or Zendaya don’t owe anyone an answer.

Even though their fans are very much invested in the well-being of their relationship, we have to acknowledge that it is their life and their personal choices — something that they are under no obligation to share, explain, or defend. Keeping that in mind, this Zendaya and Tom Holland fan simply hopes that 2023 will stick to its status as a year of celebrity breakups and leave 2024 alone.