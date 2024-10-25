‘They’re the world’s ‘It’ couple fr’: Zendaya and Tom Holland wear matching colors for their latest event and we can’t deal with the cuteness

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together for a few years but the internet still can’t get over how cute they are. To prove they are still going strong, the couple stepped out in New York City for an event and even showed that a couple who matches together stays together.

The two met while filming Marvel’s Spider-Man, where Holland plays the lead character, Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and Zendaya plays his love interest, MJ. Tomdaya gave us the best friend-to-lovers relationship, as they were friends for a few years before starting to date. Their chemistry being off the charts led to multiple dating rumors before they were official. They were first caught kissing in July 2021 and they have been dating ever since.

With a new Spider-Man installment on the way, the couple is still enjoying their day-to-day life, and supporting each other on the way. Recently, Tom Holland released a non-alcoholic beer brand called Bero Brewing, and Zendaya was there to support him in every way.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s night out included a burgundy fashion fest

Tom Holland and Zendaya posing together at Tom’s BERO launch event.



While promoting Bero Brewing, held at the Nine Orchard hotel, the couple wore matching shades of red, although Holland was set for comfort while Zendaya was all about turning heads, similar to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a recent NYC date.

For the event, Zendaya looked absolutely stunning with a custom Louis Vuitton leather dress courtesy of Nicolas Ghesquière in burgundy, which was the same shade as Holland’s form-fitting T-shirt, which he paired with black pants and white sneakers. The skin-tight leather dress came with fine spaghetti straps and a generous cleavage thanks to its V-neckline, and a gold belt designed into the dress, which went all the way to the floor. Zendaya accessorized it with a pair of black pointed-toe shows and gold jewelry. She opted for a wavy hairstyle, a burgundy smokey eye, and a nude lip.

The look was possible thanks to her longtime collaboration with stylist Law Roach, who has been behind all of Zendaya’s iconic looks, including her recent bold outfit when inducting Cher into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a vintage Bob Mackie dress.

Obviously, fans were all about it. Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most beloved celebrity couples but we rarely get to see them out and about. Although they are both extremely successful and famous, they have found a way to keep their personal life away from the spotlight, so their recent date was a sight for sore eyes.

The paparazzi at the event were as obsessed with Zendaya, as we are, but Holland didn’t let them take over the night. He had to interfere in two different occasions, and each time proved he’s not messing around when it comes to Zendaya.

@Zendaya and tom holland on their way to attend tom holland’s non alcoholic beer ‘bero’ party

The night out was Zendaya and Holland’s first official appearance together this fall, and they sure delivered. Zendaya has yet to make an appearance where she misses the assignment, but Holland isn’t one to impress everyone with his fashion skills. Luckily, all he needed was Zendaya and half the battle was already won.

Couples have been matching outfits for decades, a trend that Victoria and David Beckham fully embodied at the end of the ’90s. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake had the most iconic couple costumes at the 2001 AMAs where they wore matching denim outfits, and, as the ‘It’ couple of the 2020s, Tomdaya is here to prove the matching trend never dies.

