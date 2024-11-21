Zendaya who? Tom Holland fans are dying to see him reunite with a major DC player in Christopher Nolan’s top-secret feature

After almost assembling the Avengers for his upcoming feature, Christopher Nolan has now hunted down a major DC member to join the lead. Holland’s Spider-Man is going into every multiverse it seems.

After the flawless casting magic in Oppenheimer, it’s crystal clear that Christopher Nolan is a wizard at pulling actors from every universe and throwing them together in one mind-blowing ensemble. I mean, who would’ve ever thought Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. would make such a stellar pair? It was like a superhero met a Shakespearean and somehow, it worked wonders.

But for his next feature, Nolan is doing something everyone has been secretly rooting for—the Spider-Man alongside Batman. Well, not exactly that, but pretty close! Nolan has recently signed Robert Pattinson for his upcoming top-secret project which is already shaping up to be a masterpiece with a star-studded cast including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, and Nupita Nyong’o.

Though the details surrounding their roles are still locked in a vault somewhere, sources are spilling that Damon, Holland, Hathaway, and now Pattinson will be the core leads of the feature. (via The Hollywood Reporter) And with that, fans have officially shifted gears from shipping Holland and Zendaya on-screen to dreaming about the epic team-up of Holland and Pattinson.

Holland and Pattinson previously collaborated on the WWII aftermath movie The Devil All the Time in 2020, where they shared some tense and chilling confrontations on screen, impressing audiences with their chemistry. But we’re all now ready for round two! Users on the social media platform X couldn’t contain their excitement about seeing the two on screen together after five years, asserting how “These 2 are gonna cook again.” (via X)

Fans also saw this as an opportunity to pin Holland and Pattinson’s respective superhero characters— Spider-Man and Batman — against each other, and jokingly speculated, “Batman and Spiderman in the same room. Who wins? Spidey or Batsy?” (via X) But obviously, we’re not seeing them face off as superheroes anytime soon. Yet, if you ask me I’m team Batman for the win.

Interestingly enough, Robert Pattinson is set to share the screen with Holland’s lady love Zendaya in another film soon after the much-shrouded Nolan feature. The two have been signed for A24’s upcoming film The Drama by director Kristoffer Borgli, which is currently rumored to be a romance. (via Deadline) So, Pattinson and Zendaya get bonus bonding time throughout the filming of Nolan’s feature.

As for the other stars, Pattinson and Damon will mark their third collaboration with this film. While both of them have separately been a part of Nolan’s films, this is the first time they cross paths in a script by Nolan. And leaving you with a trivia, Pattinson was last on set with Nolan in 2019 for Tenet and filmed Matt Reeves’ The Batman next. In a moment of history repeating itself, Pattinson will again reunite with Matt Reeves’ to film The Batman Part 2 after filming for Nolan’s feature next year. Déjà vu, much?

