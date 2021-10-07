Christopher Nolan Praises The Batman Director And Robert Pattinson

In a huge stroke of coincidence, Robert Pattinson was working with Dark Knight Trilogy director Christopher Nolan on time-bending action blockbuster Tenet when the audition process for The Batman was getting underway, putting him in a difficult situation.

Knowing that the filmmaker had spent almost a decade embedded in the world of DC Comics, Pattinson didn’t want to trouble him by revealing he was set to read for a character that had brought Nolan such success, so he decided to play the old ‘family emergency’ card to slip away from the Tenet set for a few hours.

Of course, Nolan had been working exclusively with Warner Bros. for two decades and doesn’t miss a trick, so he hilariously responded to the actor’s request by asking him, “You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?”. Caught red-handed, Pattinson was forced to come clean, but at least he ended up landing the title role.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan was asked for his thoughts on the Caped Crusader’s reboot, and while his response was hardly as eloquent as we’ve come to expect, he did have high praise for The Batman‘s director and leading man.

“The Batman as a character benefits from reinterpretation. Matt Reeves is a great filmmaker and Rob is one of the greats.”

The Batman hits theaters in a little over five months, and we’re getting a brand new full-length trailer at next weekend’s DC FanDome, so we can expect the buzz and anticipation to kick up several notches once we see what Reeves and Pattinson have been cooking up.