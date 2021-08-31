New Trailer For The Batman To Premiere At DC FanDome

When it was announced that the DC FanDome virtual event would be returning this year, most fans hedged their bets on some new footage from The Batman being part of the lineup. After all, it was last summer when Matt Reeves surprised everyone with an incredible teaser trailer that he’d somehow managed to cobble together with just a few weeks of shooting in the can, but that’s basically all we’ve seen from the movie since.

The only bad news is that FanDome isn’t happening until October 16th, so there’s still a while to go yet before we can feast our eyes on a brand-new look at Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in action. We’ve been edging towards some major reveals for a while, with a sizzle reel playing for CinemaCon attendees last week before a rumored test screening led to all sorts of purported plot details making their way online.

The Batman has experienced a famously torturous production, with eighteen months passing between the first and last days of principal photography, but the latest gritty reboot for the comic book icon is well into post-production and scheduled to hit theaters in March 2022, so it’s safe to say that Reeves and his crew have put the worst behind them.

Confirmation of a new trailer for The Batman will also drastically increase the hype surrounding DC FanDome’s sophomore extravaganza, not that it needs it when a slew of upcoming projects will also be accounted for, including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Adam, The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Peacemaker and many more. If you’re a DC fan, then you can’t afford to miss out.