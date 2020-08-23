The Internet Is Freaking Out Over The Batman Trailer

Most fans knew that director Matt Reeves would have something pretty huge in store when it came to his appearance at the virtual DC FanDome event, especially when he’d dropped the first official logo for The Batman just a few days earlier. The production is still waiting on the all-clear to dive headfirst back into shooting having been shut down for months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, so not a lot of fans were expecting a full-blown trailer for the movie, especially when cameras had only been rolling for a couple of weeks before Warner Bros. hit the pause button.

If this is what the filmmaker has managed to cobble together with what was already in the can, though, then The Batman is shaping up to be something pretty special. While those that were never convinced that Robert Pattinson was the right actor to play either Bruce Wayne or his costumed alter-ego will no doubt make their voices heard, the reception so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

First Look At Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne In The Batman 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans rushed to social media almost as soon as the trailer landed online to make their feelings known about the first official footage from The Batman, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The only thing I’ve ever cared about from DC is Batman! This looks PERFECT 😍 Everything else from #DCFanDome can go in the trash. This is the only shining light. https://t.co/KQw05IFFGb — Tyler 🇦🇺 (@TylerTynamite) August 23, 2020

me watching Robert Pattinson turn a man’s face into a watermelon in the trailer for #TheBatman. #DCFandome pic.twitter.com/mjAQaybQod — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) August 23, 2020

How is it that The Batman looks even better than I ever imagined. HOW??? I truly can’t wait. Wow. 🦇🦇#DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/h9LXbzzJM0 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) August 23, 2020

Guys, this is everything I’ve EVER wanted Batman to be in live action. I’m so, so excited! @mattreevesLA’s #TheBatman giving me all the chills! https://t.co/ZazEy9TDyq — PJ Campbell (@pj_campbell) August 23, 2020

Me arriving to see #TheBatman opening night pic.twitter.com/J76UqeGaHl — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) August 23, 2020

This trailer on repeat. Everything about it https://t.co/7ol5BKUDDl — Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) August 23, 2020

the Batman is truly gonna be something special and i’m not telling this just as a fanboy there’s something about this film that screams “iconoclastic” pic.twitter.com/Ex3tg5r4RW — Nariman△⃒⃘ (@slytherinus) August 23, 2020

Every Batman movie comes burdened with an insane level of hype, which is par for the course when you’re dealing with one of the most iconic figures in popular culture that’s already played a major role in nine films so far, with plenty more to come. There’s still fourteen months to go until The Batman hits theaters, but if this is what Reeves and the gang have cooked up already, then we could be looking at an all-time great version of the Caped Crusader.