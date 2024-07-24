‘I absolutely foresee more’: A ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ vet is certain of their Marvel future, but it’s not Ryan Reynolds or Hugh Jackman

The MCU has been waiting for a true hero to come along and there is no one better than the antihero Deadpool. After years of lackluster content, fans are excited to see the Merc with a Mouth hit the big screen in his Disney debut.

Ryan Reynolds’ depiction of the wise-cracking antihero has always been a hit for the brand. If there is anything that will revitalize Marvel, it is his team-up with X-Men royalty, Wolverine. Uniting with Hugh Jackman for the first time since the maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the two will finally do Deadpool and Logan as they were meant to be seen.

Making sure not to tarnish the impeccable Logan film, Deadpool & Wolverine will utilize a Wolverine from a different timeline to help Deadpool save his world from dying. The film will incorporate the TVA from Disney Plus’ Loki as well as an exciting cast of cameos from the Fox universe of X-Men and the wider MCU. This has all come together under the direction of one industry professional, who is excited to see this train keep on churning.

Which Deadpool & Wolverine vet wants to keep working with Marvel?

When looking for the director to helm the newest Deadpool film, Shawn Levy may not have been the most obvious choice. He has been most notable for projects geared toward a younger audience, most famously Netflix’s flagship series, Stranger Things. Even so, he was the right choice for the third film in the mature superhero franchise. After collaborating with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, Levy was quick to agree to direct Deadpool & Wolverine. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he was a fan of the character and Marvel even before meeting Reynolds. This was a match made in blood-soaked heaven. Now the film is one of the most anticipated projects of the year, and Levy hopes to continue the relationship.

What I will say is I absolutely foresee more collaborations between Marvel and me. The when and the what is yet to be seen. And contrary to so many assumptions out there, and even within myself before I had this experience, I’ve been arguably more creatively empowered and trusted on this movie than just about any other I’ve ever made.

Levy is a dark horse for the season, but that is exactly what Marvel needs. Since Avengers: Endgame, the studio has been struggling to find its next big thing. The only projects that have worked out are shows that have operated outside the box, such as WandaVision and Loki. It seems that what the studio really needed was fresh blood to infuse into the superhero world. Levy is that blood, and considering how well previews for Deadpool 3 are going, he has a bright future ahead of him.

