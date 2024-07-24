‘I can guarantee he’s not in the movie’: Hugh Jackman reveals which global celebrity does NOT appear in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

When you’re a Marvel star, you are hyper-aware that the whole world is waiting to hear anything you share about an upcoming movie, even the tiniest detail. Hugh Jackman was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spilled some Marvel secrets about which star you can definitely expect not to be in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Recommended Videos

After chatting about other fun topics (we love Hugh Jackman!), Jimmy Fallon asked, “I’m not going to ask you who’s in the movie, but can you tell us someone who’s not in the movie?” We loved Jackman’s answer…

Hugh Jackman addressed the rumor that King Charles would appear in Deadpool & Wolverine but shut it down as quickly as it sprung up. The king is not the movie. While we might not have believed he actually would be, we can never say never when it comes to Marvel cameos, since they can come from left field.

Jackman claimed that he heard rumblings of the king’s genuine interest in joining the superhero film, but then reminded us that he once said, “I wasn’t doing Wolverine again, you can’t believe a word I say.” So, he might not be the most trustworthy source after all. We can forgive him for that.

The actor also joked with Fallon, saying, “Jimmy, you’re not in the movie” and added, “I know you’re shocked, but you got cut. I’m sorry.” Fallon, always a cheerful late-night host, went along with the joke.

While the clip is worth watching for this hilarious exchange, it’s also truly adorable to watch Jackman and Fallon say they miss each other, so that’s a bonus. We also love seeing that Fallon is just as excited for Deadpool & Wolverine as we are.

As is often the case with any massive fandom, speculating about Marvel cameos is almost as much fun as actually seeing each new movie on the big screen. We’re holding out hope for that Taylor Swift cameo, although we’re somewhat sure it’s unlikely. And while the initial response to Deadpool & Wolverine hasn’t been as positive as we might’ve hoped, we’re still ready to head to the theater… even if King Charles and Jimmy Fallon aren’t in the movie.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy