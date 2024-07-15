Touchdown! Save 50% on this limited-edition shoe collection designed by former NFL player Donald Driver

Donald Driver, one of the all-time leading receivers in football, and his son, Cristian, collaborated directly with the designers at Moral Code to create a collection of casual and formal footwear that can help people feel good, look good, and do good. Red stitch detailing and leather accents are the trademarks of this exclusive collection , with each style named for one of Donald’s personal convictions.

The collection is handcrafted in small batches by Moral Code’s family-owned leather tannery and stitching factory. Using nothing but premium materials and traditional cobbling practices , Moral Code artisans have their hands in the supply chain and production process every step of the way. They’re SA8000® certified by Social Accountability International (SAI) for both their production and employment practices, ensuring the “do good” portion of Donald’s Moral Code continues to be at the forefront of the collection.

Moral Code has committed to donating a portion of all proceeds to the Donald Driver Foundation to help fund career development initiatives for underserved children and families. When you make a purchase from this collection , you’re helping to support Donald’s mission of teaching young men the importance of dressing for success.

What is Moral Code?

Moral Code is a direct-to-consumer fashion and lifestyle brand headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with a global workforce spread across Japan, America, Europe, and India. Moral Code has been featured in popular magazines such as Insider, ESPN, People, and GQ. It believes in quality over quantity, unity over division, and above all, the steadfast commitment to accountability at every level of the supply chain. At the end of the day, the brand’s moral code remains the same — to create purposeful and long-lasting leather goods that you not only will look good in, but feel good about.

At its facilities , Moral Code uses practices to ensure it doesn’t pollute any nearby bodies of water. It has also placed an emphasis on techniques such as reverse osmosis and renewable energy. Its tanneries, outsoling, and upper stitching factories are also all SA8000® certified through Social Accountability International (SAI), meaning Moral Code’s employee and manufacturing standards easily meet those of the SAI. This certification is a core tool used in creating, maintaining, and improving accountability at all levels of the supply chain.

Moral Code is always looking for new ways to improve its production process for the sake of its products , its people, and the planet. That’s why it uses biodegradable leathers , materials, and other processes to minimize pollutants and excess waste. Moral Code is also one of the very few to partner with Olivenleder® to develop and master a material that allows it to design clean and beautiful leather products .

