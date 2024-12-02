The 7 best gaming Christmas gifts to have on your wish list this year

It’s that time of the year again when various Christmas lists are being filled out daily. Whether you still haven’t figured out which gifts you want on your list, or are looking for new ideas for that special gamer in your life, we’ve got you covered with this list of the best gaming Christmas gifts to keep on your radar for Santa this year. 7. Zenni’s Blokz Blue Light Glasses Image via Zenni View at Zenni Designed to filter out blue light emitted from digital screens, such as computers, smartphones, and TVs, these blue light filter glasses from Zenni help reduce eye strain, headaches, and disrupted sleep caused by prolonged exposure to blue light. With lenses starting at just $16.95, these glasses make for a fantastic stocking stuffer!

Image via Staples

High-performance players need gear that helps them transcend to the next level, and this ergonomic gaming chair is specially designed with your unique gaming needs in mind. The flip-up adjustable arms let you quickly get in and out of this chair, while the padded headrest and plush cushions cradle your body for a more relaxing seating experience. With these advanced features that can easily be fine-tuned to your preferences, you’ll soon be ready to take on your next challenge. Get ready to be in a league of your own.

Image via Staples

Raise your game and call the shots with the Asus ROG Strix G17, a powerful and sleek gaming laptop designed for esports domination. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPU, and Windows 11 Home for optimal performance. With DDR5 4800MHz memory and PCIe 4×4 storage, multitasking and loading times are fast. Also, the robust aluminum chassis in eclipse gray color adds a subtle yet striking design element to this high-powered machine.

Image via Staples

G502 is the best gaming mouse from Logitech G, completely redesigned from the inside out with LIGHTSPEED wireless and POWERPLAY compatibility so you can game faster and more accurately, The G502 LIGHTSPEED pc gaming mouse is built with superfast 1 ms wireless connectivity and a next-gen HERO sensor delivering 16k DPI class-leading performance and energy efficiency – get up to 60 hours of uninterrupted gaming with this highly reliable wireless gaming mouse.

Image via Staples

The LG 34BP65C-B is a powerhouse of a monitor, designed to elevate your visual experience to new heights. This 34-inch UltraWide™ QHD curved display boasts a stunning 3440×1440 resolution, providing an expansive and immersive viewing area perfect for multitasking, gaming, and content creation. With a blazing-fast 160Hz refresh rate and 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR), every frame is rendered with exceptional clarity and smoothness, making it ideal for fast-paced action. Whether you’re diving into a game, editing videos, or simply browsing, this monitor promises an unparalleled visual journey.

Image via Staples

How could we not include one of the world’s hottest gaming consoles on the market today in our list? This PS5 Slim console comes with 1 TB of storage and all the other bells & whistles included in the base version of the PS5 disc edition, but now all packed inside a sleek and more compact console design.

1. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset Image via Staples View at Staples The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless clears as our top pick for the best gaming headset of 2024. By far the most unique high-tier feature you’ll find here is the ability to listen and communicate with two different outputs. You can, for example, talk to your buddies in Discord on your phone while gaming on your console at the same time. It’s the type of magical technology that even Santa’s workshop is still trying to replicate.

And that’s it for our list of the best gaming Christmas gifts. Whether you add these items to your list or not, we hope it at least gave you some ideas for Santa later this year!

