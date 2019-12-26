Robert Pattinson Says He’s Ready For The Inevitable Batman Backlash

Robert Pattinson is getting a lot of support from many fans in and around Hollywood (including Eddie Murphy) for his upcoming role in The Batman. Still, he knows that the public will be much more difficult to win over. A lot of people have already begun to call for the actor’s replacement, which is simultaneously ridiculous and completely unfair to the 33-year-old, but nevertheless, Pattinson claims he’s ready for all of the backlash.

In his own words, here’s what he said in a recent interview:

“There is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else.”

It’s nice that the actor will be able to shrug off all of the outside noise. After all, this role has the potential to define his entire career. A great performance could launch him into legendary status like Michael Keaton and Christian Bale, while a lackluster portrayal could have his name mentioned with the likes of Val Kilmer.

It’s a necessity to have thick skin when filming a superhero movie, too. Brie Larson can certainly attest to that. Pattinson definitely seems like he has the confidence and ability to tune out criticism working in his favor though, along with already having a back-up plan if things don’t work out.

Robert Pattinson As The Batman Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Still, The Batman is easily one of the most-anticipated films of the next couple of years and all eyes will be on Pattinson to see if he’s the Bruce Wayne we deserve or the one we need right now. Either way, we can’t wait to see what the performer has in store for us.

Tell us, though, are you excited to watch Pattinson take on the role of the Caped Crusader, or do you think he’s destined to flop? Sound off in the comments section down below and let us know what you think.

The Batman will fly into theaters on June 25th, 2021