Brie Larson Says She Has No Time For The Captain Marvel Haters

Even before the huge debut of Captain Marvel, a lot of people had beef with Brie Larson. The outspoken Academy Award winner has drawn the ire of plenty of angry trolls for seemingly no reason and the character is now one of the more unpopular superheroes in the MCU, which doesn’t bode well for the future face of the franchise.

Furthermore, Larson has frequently been the target of many online petitions to replace her in the series, as well as disparaging fan edits and brutal YouTube comments. Still, she’s unfazed by all of the criticism, telling Variety in a recent interview that she has no time for the haters.

“I don’t have time for it, you know? The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today? More recently, I guess maybe it’s because of Captain Marvel I’ve had a lot of journalists be, like, ‘How often do Google yourself?’ I’m like, ‘I’ve never Googled myself.’ I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am. I’m extremely committed to that in my day-to-day life! There is really nothing more pleasurable to me than observing my mind. And interrogating myself. It is a thing I’ve done since I was a child. And I will do for as long as I can. And I’ve also been super committed to having people in my life that I believe if I start veering too far in a direction, and I need to change something or work on something, that they’ll take me to dinner and be, like, ‘Hey! I’m noticing this, I feel like you should look at that.’ So I trust that, and I trust my experience. When you have a mission and things that you want to do — and my time and my energy is so limited — it just becomes so clear as to what I want to spend it on. And that’s just not what’s of interest to me.”

It’s good to know that she isn’t letting all of the backlash get to her. It may, however, become a problem if the box office numbers for Captain Marvel 2 take a serious dip. Though executives have recently expressed their commitment to Larson moving forward, there are reports that say Disney has lost confidence in the actress. These rumors are bolstered by the fact that the company has just removed her from their marketing campaign for their upcoming streaming service.

For now, though, Larson’s position in the series appears to be safe. Hopefully, all of her angry critics are just a small portion of the many MCU fans. It’s highly possible that the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel will do even better than the first, as well, especially if Spider-Man makes a cameo as rumored.

Trolls are certainly the most vocal among moviegoers, but they often don’t reflect how the majority really feels. As such, it’s good to know that the Captain Marvel star has the ability to just tune them out and focus on making her career the most successful it can possibly be.