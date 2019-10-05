Captain Marvel Will Soon Take On Captain America’s Role In The MCU

As Marvel Studios’ first effort with a female lead, Captain Marvel released under intense scrutiny and with a ton of pressure weighing it down. And though it’s far from one of the best MCU movies out there, sticking a bit too closely to the studio’s familiar formula, it still provided a satisfying origin story for Carol Danvers while introducing her into the ever-expanding franchise, one which already boasts a ton of big name heroes.

Not to mention that Captain Marvel went on to haul in about $1.1 billion at the box office. And though the character didn’t really have much to do in Avengers: Endgame aside from appearing in a few action scenes to help the team out and rocking a snazzy new hairdo, there’s still much to come for her in the MCU. After all, we know that Brie Larson has five films left on her contract and not only will she be making several more appearances, but she’ll also go on to become the franchise’s new Captain America.

No, that doesn’t mean she’ll take on the actual mantle, but rather that she’ll take on a similar role to Rogers as the MCU moves forward. Speaking to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Jonah Hill would be in The Batman, that an Aladdin sequel was in development and that Tom Welling would return in “Crisis,” all of which have since been confirmed – we’ve learned that Carol Danvers will be the team leader for the New Avengers, just like Rogers’ Cap became the unofficial leader of the original Avengers team. Tony may’ve been the face of the franchise and the biggest hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but without a doubt, it was Steve who really led the team.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And so, we’re now hearing that Carol will do the same for the New Avengers, which will consist of herself, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Blade, Shang-Chi, Jane Foster’s Thor and more. Details on how this will all work out remain unclear, but from the sounds of it, Marvel still has big plans for Ms. Danvers and haven’t lost confidence in Brie Larson, as those rumors from a few weeks ago stated.

Of course, they’ve yet to announce another solo film for the heroine, but it’s possible that Captain Marvel 2 will be coming our way as soon as 2022. In the meantime, fans can rest easy knowing that it sounds like big things are on the way for Carol and given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who told us the studio was bringing both Black Knight and Moon Knight into the MCU well before that was made official, we’ve got no reason to doubt it.