Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Destroys Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel In New Poll

There appears to be little doubt that a lot of people hate Brie Larson’s take on Captain Marvel. Countless online petitions to replace the actress with someone else have reached their goals, fans are attacking every scene she’s in and others are just opting to digitally remove her from the movies they claim to love. These trolls truly enjoy reminding everyone of how much they loathe the Academy Award-winning performer’s take on the superhero, which makes it no surprise that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman decimated Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in a recent poll conducted by Cosmic Book News.

Larson recently stated that Diana Prince is her favorite superhero and apparently, the majority of fans agree. The Amazonian Princess secured 77% of the votes compared to Carol Danvers’ dismal 23%. The sample size wasn’t exactly small, either. Nearly 5,000 people took part in the poll, which proves that the MCU’s feminist icon doesn’t come close to stacking up against the DCEU’s.

This poll doesn’t represent the viewpoints of everyone, of course, but it may be symbolic of the growing sentiment that Larson needs to be removed in favor of someone else. Disney has reportedly lost confidence in the outspoken actress, who they feel might have a tough time winning over audiences after her big debut. This is perhaps highlighted by the fact that the company recently removed the character from the marketing for their upcoming streaming service.

Then again, Larson’s contract explicitly states that she’s obligated to appear in at least five more MCU movies before its expiration. We already know that Captain Marvel is getting a sequel, but all of the visceral backlash now makes it seem uncertain whether the film will do as well as its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the Wonder Woman follow-up might be poised to make even more money than the first in its series. Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on June 5th, 2020. The release date for Captain Marvel 2, meanwhile, has yet to be announced, though it’s rumored to premiere some time in 2023.