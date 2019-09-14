Captain Marvel 2 Rumored To Be Arriving In 2023

Captain Marvel has made a big splash in the MCU so far, with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers starring in both her own billion dollar origins movie and Avengers: Endgame in 2019. It came as a bit of a surprise, then, that Captain Marvel 2 wasn’t on the slate for Phase 4. However, new “leaked” info points to the project still being a priority for Marvel, with it set to arrive in the next few years.

A sizeable chuck of intel about Marvel’s upcoming movies has dropped on 4Chan recently, with the “facts” reposted on the /r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit. When it comes to Captain Marvel 2, the leak claims the sequel is scheduled for release in 2023. The other MCU entry coming that year is apparently the Blade reboot, starring Mahershala Ali.

Given the source of this rumor, it’s best not to take it too seriously for now, but this release date would make a lot of sense. Take Black Panther 2, for instance. The first movie dropped in 2018 and its sequel will arrive four years later in 2022. With CM coming earlier this year, it makes sense that its own follow-up would be with us by 2023 and no earlier or later.

It’s likely we’ll see Carol before then, however, given the Ms. Marvel Disney Plus series on the slate. Considering Kamala Khan’s idolization of the heroine in the comics, at least a cameo for Brie Larson seems like a safe bet. We’ve also heard that the TV show could lead in directly to the events of Captain Marvel 2, much like WandaVision will with Doctor Strange 2. So, the plot should be pretty key to the overarching MCU.

As for Captain Marvel 2 itself, it’ll presumably follow on from the reveal in Spider-Man: Far From Home that Nick Fury is working with the Skrulls to protect Earth. It’s possible that it could tackle a subversion of the Secret Invasion storyline with Kree as the invading force instead of the shapeshifters, but whatever ends up happening, it looks like we won’t get to see the sequel for a while yet.