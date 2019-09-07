Brie Larson Says She Played Captain Marvel Because She Wanted To Be A Person

From Short Term 12 to Room, Brie Larson had a whole load of indie cred to her name before she took on the role of Captain Marvel. Her recent turn in legal drama Just Mercy – helmed by Short Term 12 director Destin Daniel Cretton – could even be considered a return to the type of work that first earned the actress widespread critical adulation (even if Cretton himself is about to make his own jump to the MCU by way of the upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Nonetheless, during a press conference held earlier today at the Toronto International Film Festival, Larson implied that her approach to the MCU’s most powerful superhero isn’t all that different from her work outside of blockbuster cinema. In the midst of discussing her latest collaboration with Cretton, the star offered the following thoughts:

“I just see people and I just play people. I didn’t play Captain Marvel because I wanted to be a hero, I just wanted to be a person. And that was a big platform to play a person.”

To say that Larson’s work with Marvel has given the actress a big platform seems like an understatement, seeing how Carol Danvers’ two big screen outings have both crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office. What’s more, given the success of this year’s Captain Marvel, it’s safe to assume that we haven’t seen the last of Larson in the MCU.

That being said, Marvel Studios has yet to announce another film for the heroine, though it’s possible that Captain Marvel 2 will be coming our way as soon as 2022. In the meantime, Larson and Cretton’s new film Just Mercy hits theaters on December 25th.