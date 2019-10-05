Captain Marvel And Spider-Man Will Be The Faces Of The MCU Moving Forward

In the wake of the recent Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has a few empty superhero slots available for the taking, the most glaring of which are the two leadership positions previously held by Captain America and Iron Man.

Indeed, after the heroic pair of Steve Rogers and Tony Stark formed the center of the cinematic universe for the franchise’s first three phases, it’s widely assumed that Marvel will require some new leads to structure the next major saga around, and according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow and that Marvel was developing a Ms. Marvel show – Kevin Feige and his team have already settled on a new duo that they think are up to the task.

First, let’s start with Steve’s successor. While the new Captain America is technically Sam Wilson, as confirmed by the final minutes of Endgame, the next hero to fill his slot as leader of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and lead the next iteration of the team will reportedly be none other than Captain Marvel.

Next, we move on to the Iron Man replacement, and to the surprise of no one, we’re hearing that it’s going to be Spider-Man. Apparently, Peter Parker will become the biggest, most well known superhero on Earth, much like Tony before him, and will continue to rock some hi-tech iron suits with A.I.

Of course, this idea all hinges Sony and Disney coming to an agreement to keep Spidey in the MCU beyond the next couple of films, but it’s considered very likely at this point that the two sides will work something out.

So, those are apparently Marvel’s general long-term plans for Captain Marvel and her web-slinging colleague, but we’ll find out what’s next for the wall-crawler when Spider-Man 3 hits theaters on July 16th, 2021.