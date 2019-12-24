Eddie Murphy Reassures Robert Pattinson That He’ll Be Great In The Batman

When Robert Pattinson was announced as the next Caped Crusader of Gotham City to appear in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, some fans were not happy with the casting decision. But apparently, Eddie Murphy is one of the many who happen to believe that Pattinson’s a great choice.

Taking up the mantle of a popular character is a challenging feat that requires a determined and strong mentality. And there are few characters in the landscape of pop culture as revered and beloved as the Dark Knight. Consequently, it’s no surprise that many have their doubts about the new Batman, including Pattinson himself.

Appearing in a Los Angeles Times roundtable event with a group of other iconic stars including Robert De Niro, Antonio Banderas, and Eddie Murphy, the new DC lead expressed his fears and anxieties going into the role:

“I don’t know if I’m ready,” Pattinson said to the group. “There’s something about it. There’s a different feeling when you’re doing it. When you know there’s a big in-built audience for it and there’s a big expectation from the audience. It’s kind of fun to feel that pressure. To help and find it’s audience as well. Especially when people don’t want you to have the part in the beginning. It’s quite galvanizing.”

Eddie Murphy, who’s always been an inspiring figure in the industry, was apparently the first to assure Pattinson that he has everything he needs to own the role and that he’s going to do a very good job with it.

But the legendary comedian is not alone with his opinion. Pattinson’s Twilight co-star had previously said that he’s the only one who can play Batman and if Christian Bale himself approves of you, what more proof or words of encouragement do you need? Either way, only time will tell if people grow to love Pattinson’s Dark Knight as much as they did his predecessors.

Tell us, though, what do you think of this particular casting choice? Are you excited to see what the actor can do, or would you have preferred to see someone else in the role? As usual, sound off with your thoughts down below.