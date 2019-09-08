Kristen Stewart Says Robert Pattinson’s The Only One Who Can Play Batman

It’s official: the hype train for Robert Pattinson’s casting in The Batman is now full. After months of silence, his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart has bought her first class ticket and is 100% onboard.

Her famous fellow passengers include, but are not limited to, Spider-Man’s Tom Holland and Jaden Smith. There’s no doubt that Stewart’s opinion is the one that the world has been anxiously waiting on most though, seeing how they starred in five of the popular teen vampire movies together. Not only that, but there was also that highly publicized romance, the details of which we definitely won’t be getting into right now. Needless to say, all of that’s why her backing Pattinson’s casting is nothing but good news for the film.

In a video posted on Variety’s Twitter page, Stewart announced that Pattinson is “the only guy who could play the part.” With a subdued enthusiasm that she mastered during her time playing Bella Swan, she also said that she’s “so happy for him. It’s crazy.”

Kristen Stewart is all for Robert Pattinson as #Batman: "He's the only guy that could play that part; I am so happy for him. It's crazy" https://t.co/JHA668K9P4 #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/OybWSt9LzU — Variety (@Variety) September 7, 2019

This seal of approval can only be good news not only to DC and Warner Bros, but also director Matt Reeves. With Stewart’s endorsement, any of the droves of Twilight fans who weren’t going to see The Batman are probably right there on the hype train with her now. Just in the coach section.

Of course, the path to Pattinson becoming the Bat has been a pretty long one, full of doubt and plenty of freak-outs. The initial news back in May had fans blowing Twitter up, like they usually do. But with a property as big as Batman, internet-exploding levels of meltdowns are to be expected.

Multiple comparisons to surprise castings in superhero movies later, and we’re where we’re at today. The backlash is leveling out, celebrities are starting to get behind the casting and frankly, at this point, we can’t wait to see what WB has in store for us with The Batman.