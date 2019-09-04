Tom Holland Says Robert Pattinson’s Going To Kill It As The Batman

It’s not quite the Marvel/DC crossover we’ve been wanting, but it’ll do for now.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, is officially on the Pattinson hype train, as he thinks the former Twilight star is going to kill it in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman.

In a YouTube Q&A as part of GQ’s Actually Me video series, the Spider-Man: Far From Home star scoured the internet answering questions from fans and dispelling rumors about himself and his web-slinging character. During his journey through YouTube, Quora and Wikipedia, he came across this question: How good would Tom Holland be at playing Batman? In true Tom style, he briefly addressed how he’d do, but went right into heaping praise on his friend, Robert Pattinson.

“Well, I wouldn’t be as good as my friend Robert Pattinson. He’s going to kill it as Batman. I don’t even know if that’s actually true. Is he actually playing Batman? He is? That’s sick. He’s gonna kill it. And I wouldn’t want to go up against him. ‘Cause he’s a bit of a beast.”

Robert Pattinson As The Batman Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Not to say Holland couldn’t pull off Batman, eventually. But he doesn’t exactly give off that Gotham vibe, if you know what I mean. He’s young, fun and full of webbing. Bruce Wayne, meanwhile, seems more like the type who would storm the Sony and Disney studios and tear the place apart if they took him out of the DCEU.

Details on what’s set to go down in The Batman are still pretty scarce, but there’s no doubt that the Caped Crusader will tear some stuff up. We already know that classic DC villains Catwoman, the Riddler and the Penguin, among others, will appear, and the movie will rely less on action than previous films, portraying Bruce as he becomes a master detective instead.

And as for Tom Holland, he now joins Jaden Smith in the growing list of celebs who are excited to see Robert Pattinson don the Batsuit. Hopefully Peter Parker’s support will change some fans’ minds before The Batman hits theaters on June 25th, 2021.