Tom Holland Says Spider-Man Is Safe In Sony’s Hands

Now that some time has gone by since the public at large learned how Spider-Man is no longer part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I’d think they’ve had time to calm down. Then again, the notion of how the current live action Peter Parker can’t make mention of his late mentor, Tony Stark, is quite vexing when you think about it, so we may have to wait longer for tempers to soothe.

That said, we must brace ourselves for whatever the future may hold. And even though that outlook may not include any MCU cameos to be made in the next solo Spider-Man flick, we will receive something within the next few years. Bank on it.

If there’s to be a silver lining to this situation, it’s that Tom Holland is remaining on board as the titular hero. In fact, he wholeheartedly thinks there’s not much to worry about, saying the following to GQ in a recent interview:

“I’ve truly had the time of my life, and in so many respects, they have made my dreams come true as an actor. Sony has also been really good to me, and the global success of Spider-Man: Far From Home is a real testament to their support, skill and commitment. The legacy and future of Spidey rests in Sony’s safe hands. I really am nothing but grateful, and I’ve made friends for life along the way.”

If we’re to really analyze the situation though, there’s not much reason to fear. Sony had made several great Spider-Man movies in the past – live action and animated – and they did them without Marvel Studios’ assistance. And while Venom wasn’t exactly a critical darling, it did make an impressive amount of money at the box office – so I’m assuming somebody out there liked it.

Regardless, we’ll keep you posted as the next Spider-Man production begins taking shape. If anything, the door is now open for a crossover of some sort with Venom, and you have to believe there’s a lot of potential money to be made by joining Tom Holland and Tom Hardy for the same project, right?