Robert Pattinson Jokes About Switching To Porn If The Batman Fails

Robert Pattinson has made some unusual comments since taking over the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne for DC and Warner Bros., including remarks about the character’s status as a superhero, with others claiming that Pattinson is having some problems putting on muscle for the part. The latest interview with the actor though, who’s now in rehearsals for The Batman, saw him make a surprising prediction for his career path if the film doesn’t work out.

When asked by the Guardian newspaper what he’d do if the upcoming DC movie is a failure, Pattinson was quick to note the following:

“Porn. But art-house porn.”

Unfortunately for some fans, his tongue was very much in his cheek for the interview, so it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing the actor make this career move any time soon. Recent conversations with him suggest he’s already tired of the scrutiny over his casting, too, something that he previously had to deal with when part of the Twilight franchise.

“I’m already remembering what it’s like to talk about a movie where there’s an expectation. Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!’ Like, dude, I haven’t even started yet.”

However, Pattinson also admitted that he’s typically the first to call himself out on a bad performance, commenting as so:

“But there is no harsher critic of myself than myself, so I don’t need to worry about anyone else.”

Given the quality of Pattinson’s career in recent years, the actor certainly has the talent to play Batman, and will likely be closer to Christian Bale’s intensity than the more weary take of Ben Affleck.

From what we know about the film so far, it’s likely to involve several different villains, and possibly even a future appearance by Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. We’ve also heard about a possible full plot summary (with potential spoilers), which seems to confirm earlier speculation about the picture having a more noir-ish tone.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go until The Batman arrives on our screens on June 25th, 2021. And as well as giving Pattinson a lot more opportunities to have fun with interviews about his role, there’s sure to be more coming down the line about the cast and plot as rehearsals continue. With this in mind, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any news from the production as it takes shape, so be sure to watch this space for further updates.