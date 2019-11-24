Robert Pattinson Reportedly Having Trouble Bulking Up For The Batman

With The Batman currently deep in pre-production and gearing up to shoot to meet a June 2021 release date, director Matt Reeves has been busily filling out his ensemble cast in recent weeks. John Turturro was the most recent name to join as crime boss Carmine Falcone, and is set to star opposite Paul Dano’s Riddler, Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Andy Serkis’ Alfred, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon and newcomer Jayme Lawson, who’s reportedly set to play Gordon’s daughter Barbara.

That’s a hugely impressive roster for any movie, never mind the latest Batman reboot, but as is the case anytime one of the most iconic figures in popular culture headlines a new comic book blockbuster, all eyes will be on the man behind the cowl. Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to step into the Caped Crusader’s costume, and despite the backlash that followed the announcement given his history as part of the much-maligned Twilight franchise, the 33 year-old’s resume over the last decade has proved him as a more than capable actor.

However, one of the biggest challenges for any individual that headlines a superhero movie is getting into fighting shape for the role, and if a recent report from Grace Randolph, who has a decent track record for these kind of scoops, is to be believed, then Pattinson is having some trouble in packing on the muscle in order to convince audiences as the billionaire playboy moonlighting as a costumed crime-fighter.

“I’ve also heard that Robert Pattinson is having a little bit of trouble bulking up. I think it’s probably impossible for him to fully bulk up because he just has a slight build, but I think it’s hilarious they are like, ‘Maybe if we gave him a few more weeks, he might bulk up’. If he hasn’t bulked up by now, he’s not going to bulk up. Just accept you have skinny Batman and deal with it.”

Robert Pattinson As The Batman Fan Art 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While this rumor should be taken with a pinch of salt, it’s not like there’s a pre-requisite for Batman to be jacked. The character isn’t along the lines of Wolverine, Thor or Aquaman, who seem to spend the vast majority of their movies shirtless for whatever reason. Michael Keaton wasn’t exactly built like a brick sh*thouse, but for many, people he remains the definitive big-screen version of the character.

In fact, the most physically imposing Batman to have graced cinemas was Ben Affleck’s grizzled take on the Dark Knight that briefly starred as part of the DCEU, and in terms of the movies, the character has always been defined by the performance of the actor and how well they balance the duality between Bruce Wayne and his alter-ego, and on that front, The Batman seems to be in safe hands with an actor of Robert Pattinson’s caliber.