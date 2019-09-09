Christian Bale Approves Of Robert Pattinson Being The New Batman

Considering how months have gone by since Robert Pattinson was confirmed as the new Batman, you’d think people would stop regarding him as “the guy from Twilight” whenever this comes up in conversation. For some reason though, a remarkable percentage of the population has failed to realize that he’s an accomplished actor who’s starred in many other films.

Then again, this isn’t the first time a guy granted the honor of playing the Caped Crusader has been met with consternation. In fact, pretty much everyone from Michael Keaton and onward have had to deal with such crap. Believe it or not, fan favorite Christian Bale was met with skepticism at first, as was his The Dark Knight co-star, Heath Ledger – and we all remember how they turned out.

Now that Bale has secured his place in Bat-Valhalla though, he can breathe easier. That said, folks will naturally ask him what he thinks about his successors, and he told Variety the following when Pattinson was brought up:

“Ah, good…good choice. He’s interesting.”

If you assumed that Bale would be any less classy or supportive of his fellow Batman, I’m not sure what you were thinking. There’s a sort of kinship among this exclusive club, and I’ve never seen any one man bad mouth the other.

Funny enough, Bale did offer Pattinson the same advice that he once did Ben Affleck, that being:

“Be able to pee by yourself. You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself.”

That’s some pretty sage advice, if you were to ask me. Sometimes you have to wonder how the actors dressed in these elaborate superhero costumes are able to relieve themselves. Just letting loose in very expensive suits would probably be a bad idea, so it’s best to have what we’ll call an “escape plan” when the time comes – because it will.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25th, 2021.