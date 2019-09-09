Christian Bale Has Some Advice For Future Batman Robert Pattinson

When Ben Affleck took on the role of Batman in 2016’s Batman V Superman, Christian Bale had some interesting advice for him. And it turns out he has the same advice for Robert Pattinson, who’ll hit the big screen as the Dark Knight in the very near future. They’re not the sage words you would expect to be passed down from one Caped Crusader to another, though.

In an interview with Variety, Christopher Nolan’s pick as the protector of Gotham had this suggestion for Pattinson: “Be able to pee by yourself.”

Christian Bale thinks Robert Pattinson is a "good choice" for #Batman. His advice? "Be able to pee by yourself" | #FORDvFERRARI – Variety Studio at #TIFF19 presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/eiTlieVH5R — Variety (@Variety) September 8, 2019

Of course, to many fans, Bale is by far the best Batman the world has ever seen and given how much Nolan’s trilogy pulled in at the box office, any advice offered by the former Bruce Wayne should be taken pretty seriously. As such, getting a Batsuit that’s bathroom-friendly sooner rather than later is something that should be at the top of Pattinson’s list of priorities. After all, depending on how well Matt Reeves’ The Batman is received, he might be in that suit for a while.

Bale also officially joins the ever-growing passenger list on the Pattinson hype train. Kristen Stewart, Jaden Smith and even Tom Holland have all publicly gotten onboard and as you can see in the video above, the former Batman thinks the Twilight star is “a good choice,” and says “he’s interesting” when asked why.

Just how interesting will Matt Reeves’ take on Batman be, though? That remains to be seen, as only a few details have leaked out about it so far. But seeing how the Penguin, Catwoman and the Riddler are all reportedly making appearances, we think it’ll be pretty great. Especially with Pattinson in the lead role. We’ll find out for sure though on June 25th, 2021.