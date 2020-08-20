The Batman Director Reveals Official Logo And New Look At Batsuit

Superhero fans have been preparing themselves for a big weekend thanks to DC FanDome, but it seems some major reveals are spilling out already. To raise the hype even more for this Saturday’s 24-hour virtual event, The Batman director Matt Reeves took to Twitter today to share the official logo (seen below) for his upcoming DC movie, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. The reveal of the logo also came with some awesome artwork from DC chief Jim Lee.

“Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee,” Reeves shared in his tweet, “see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans.”

When we got our first look at Pattinson in the Batsuit with that test footage shared by Reeves earlier this year, the hero was shot in monochrome with bright red lighting. Now we know this color scheme will be a signature element of the movie, as both the gorgeous logo – which looks like it’s been pulled straight from a comic book front cover – and Jim Lee’s additional artwork continue the theme.

The logo also gives us another look at the new Bat-symbol used in the film, which we just got a peek at thanks to a patent Warner Bros. recently filed – clearly, ahead of the release of this logo. After all these years of knowing that the next Bat-movie would be called The Batman, it sure feels good finally seeing the official logo for it.

Production has been on hold over in the U.K. thanks to the pandemic, but it will resume very soon, albeit completely in studio. With this logo reveal dropping early, though, we’re left wondering what other treats to do with The Batman we’re in for at DC FanDome this weekend. I guess we’ll find out soon enough.