First Look At Robert Pattinson’s Bat-Symbol In The Batman Revealed

Our first look at the new Bat-Symbol that Robert Pattinson will sport on his chest in The Batman has been revealed. Warner Bros. has filed a patent on the image, what with it set to appear on various pieces of licensed merchandise and material, and that’s given us our first clear image of this iteration of Batman’s insignia that will be used in Matt Reeves’ trilogy.

As you can see below, this Bat-Symbol is much slimmer and more detailed than the one previously seen in the DCEU, as worn by Ben Affleck’s Batman, AKA “the Fat Bat.” Instead, it more closely resembles Christian Bale’s version from The Dark Knight trilogy. Unusually, though, this one actually looks quite a bit like a real bat and is less stylized than the Bat-Symbols typically are.

The shape of it is identical to the Bat-Symbol we saw on Pattinson’s Bat-Suit in the teaser footage Reeves revealed earlier this year when filming kicked off (see above). Going by how it looked in that clip, fans have theorized that – in this version – the symbol will be fashioned out of the gun that killed Bruce Wayne’s parents. This has yet to be confirmed, but it’s a compelling theory.

Of course, this first look comes just days before DC’s FanDome, at which we’re definitely going to get something The Batman-related, as Reeves and Pattinson will both be involved in the virtual event. Production has yet to complete, due to the break it took over the summer thanks to the pandemic, but some kind of teaser trailer seems likely. Especially as Pattinson’s Russian voice dubber appears to have spoiled it on social media.

Also starring Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Paul Dano as the Riddler, The Batman is on course to blast into theaters on October 1st, 2021.