The Batman Teaser Trailer Reportedly Coming Very Soon

The Batman director Matt Reeves has already treated us to a couple of first looks that broke the internet, including a reveal of Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit and the new Batmobile, but could we be about to get our first proper glimpse at the highly-anticipated movie in a teaser trailer? That’s what a now-deleted Instagram post points to.

Russian actor Alexander Gavrilin dubs Pattinson in his country and he recently took to his Instagram Story to share a document with “No comment” and Batman stickers over the top of the image. Though Gavrilin soon deleted the pic, DC fans had already noticed it. As pointed out by the @DCvero1 fan account, the words visible on the document translate to “Teaser for The Batman” and “Jim Gordon.”

PARA TUDO! Este stories do dublador russo do Robert Pattinson pode ter revelado que um teaser de #TheBatman🦇 está a caminho! Traduzido as palavras ficam: Бэтмен тизер = Teaser do Batman джеймс гордон = James Gordon HYPE! Thanks! @h_enriquec pic.twitter.com/15CLQWVsns — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) August 6, 2020

So, we can presume that Gavrilin and his fellow Russian voice actors are busy dubbing their lines for an upcoming Batman teaser. It also seems the performer was asked by higher-ups to take his post down as he was spoiling something we weren’t meant to know about this soon.

Earlier today, Matt Reeves took to Twitter to promote the DC FanDome virtual event, saying that he’s “incredibly excited” to “share more about The Batman” with the fans. Reeves will be attending the one-day digital con along with star Robert Pattinson and given the filmmaker and the actor’s involvement with DC FanDome, and Gavrilin’s leaked document, we can surely expect to see this teaser released during the event. Which would be on Saturday, August 22nd.

The Batman is currently back in production in the UK following the shutdown caused by the pandemic. Though in a bid to combat an outbreak amongst the cast and crew, filming is progressing entirely in studio. While it was originally set to come out in June next year, Pattinson’s debut turn as the Dark Knight will now hit theaters on October 1st, 2021.