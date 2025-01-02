Tom Holland reveals his favorite movie of all time, and it’s a blockbuster epic not made by Marvel

Tom Holland’s all-time favorite movie is not a Tom Holland movie. In fact, it’s not even a movie starring his longtime girlfriend, Zendaya. And fan reactions to his choice are mixed.

Men’s Health recently conducted a lengthy interview with Holland, discussing everything from his parents, to his new alcohol-free lifestyle, while fellow actors and directors chimed in on what they think of the Spider-Man actor.

Tom Holland says he doesn't walk the red carpet with Zendaya at her premieres to not draw attention away from her:



“because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.” pic.twitter.com/u2PnkJw4oU — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 2, 2025

While Timothée Chalamet praised Holland for his rizz, the biggest takeaway is really the words of director Joe Russo, who offered that fame hasn’t changed Holland at all.

Russo stated, “The thing that impresses me the most is that he has become an international movie star from the time we met him until now. He is hounded by the press. He’s in a very high-profile relationship. And he has remained exactly the same through all of it. Completely genuine, completely earnest, and as lovable as he was the day he first walked into our office for his first audition.”

Tom Holland stuns for Men's Health. pic.twitter.com/DpKPwDYF8r — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 2, 2025

Yet, one answer Holland gave to a question at the end of the interview is what most people are talking about. When asked what his favorite movie is, Tom Holland gave his answer then offered that he has no shame in saying it.

So, what is Tom Holland’s favorite movie? No, it’s not a Marvel movie but it’s not a DC movie either, though if it was he likely wouldn’t admit it. Holland’s favorite movie is the 2009 blockbuster Avatar. The James Cameron film is highest grossing film of all-time at the box office, taking in $2.9 billion.

You now have permission to ignore Tom Holland's taste in movies — ＺＡＣＨ (@ZachBowders) January 2, 2025

Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, was finally released in 2022 and a third Avatar film is presently due to be released in December 2025.

In the highly opinionated world of social media, many are questioning Holland’s taste in film, while others are praising it. Holland was 13 when Avatar was released, and its popularity — as well as its groundbreaking special effects — obviously made a big impression on the future Spidey.

Tom Holland's reaction when told Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to beat Avatar's U.S. box office record. pic.twitter.com/LKs1TvajVh — cinematic aesthetic (@Cineaesthetic1) January 2, 2025

In case you’re wondering about Zendaya’s taste in film, she has commented on her love for the Harry Potter movie franchise. Zendaya even once recounted, back in 2019, just how often she watched the films, saying. “Everyone has their own thing, like a form of meditation or whatever. Me, I find it very hard to just sit there and clear my brain. People say I’m crazy, but I watch Harry Potter, like, once a day. It’s just calming to me, so that’s my thing. People are like, “Oh my god, Harry Potter again?” I say, “Don’t come over to my house if you don’t want to watch it, because it’s going to be on.”

Meanwhile, James Cameron himself has noted numerous favorite films, including the original Star Wars, Jaws, and The Wizard of Oz, among others.

Knowing how much Tom gushes about practical effects in his own stunts, I totally get why Avatar's groundbreaking blend of performance capture and CGI would blow his mind. — Paolotoshi Nakamoto (@pattherogue) January 2, 2025

If one day Tom Holland stars in a Harry Potter film, then we assume Zendaya will be overjoyed. Similarly, if Zendaya stars in an Avatar film, then Holland might be updating his choice of favorite movie.

