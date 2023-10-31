What is Joe Russo’s net worth?

As the co-director of the biggest Marvel movie of all time, and the second biggest movie of any kind, Joe Russo is one of the most high-profile Hollywood filmmakers working today, and yet his own personal wealth is not something that’s often discussed.

For the bulk of their career, you wouldn’t have expected Joe and his brother Anthony Russo to become the men behind highly lucrative franchise fare, considering they were once best known for helming episodes of TV sitcoms like Arrested Development and Community. In fact, prior to 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, their most well-known feature film was 2006 romcom You, Me and Dupree.

Thanks to their tremendous work in the MCU, however – shepherding the last two-thirds of the Captain America trilogy and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame – the Russos’ reputation has skyrocketed. Since stepping away from Marvel, the duo have produced Oscar-winning hit Everything Everywhere All at Once and teamed up with Netflix for such streaming blockbusters as The Gray Man and the upcoming The Electric Slate. Not to mention returning to Disney to produce the Hercules remake that’s in the works.

Joe Russo’s net worth is much less than you might think

Despite all the goodwill circulating around the brothers, Joe Russo earned himself some blowback due to an Instagram video in which he appeared to mock the financial performance of Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by perennial Marvel hater Martin Scorsese. Many felt Russo’s ribbing was in poor taste considering his own good fortune with the box office, casting Scorsese as the underdog. It’s not actually that simple, though, as let’s not forget that the Goodfellas director has a vastly higher net worth than Russo.

Whereas Russo has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Scorsese is a full 20 times richer, with a net worth of $200 million. Curiously, Joe’s brother Anthony is listed to have double the wealth, with a reported net worth of $20 million. Even if the available information is somewhat off and Joe Russo’s personal price tag is a tad higher than $10 million, he’s certainly got a lot less in the bank than Scorsese, so maybe he’s allowed to make a light-hearted jab at the accomplished auteur.