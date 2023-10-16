Millie Bobby Brown ready to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Chris Pratt in Netflix’s new $200m sci-fi from the minds behind 3 of its 10 biggest-ever hits

As much as they’ve found massive success since leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind, the debate continues to rage as to whether or not Joe and Anthony Russo are great filmmakers, or simply the directors who made the most of working from Kevin Feige’s playbook.

Tom Holland-starrer Cherry wasn’t exactly a hit with critics, and the same can be said of The Gray Man, while the whole Citadel fiasco has a lot of work to do in order to convince everyone that it’s anything else but a waste of money. Ironically, stepping back as writers and/or producers reaped much better rewards on the Extraction franchise, with the next test of their credentials coming in The Electric State.

via IMDb

Earmarked for release next year, the $200 million Netflix sci-fi blockbuster boasts a star-studded cast that features Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, Billy Bob Thornton, and many more, with the Stranger Things veteran showering her co-star with the highest of praise in an interview with Glamour.

“To be able to go toe-to-toe with Chris Pratt! It’s a very exciting opportunity that I never thought I’d be able to have, to be able to be treated the same as him and to be looked at and respected the same as him on the set by the production, by the studio. He’s such a great man, but also a great actor and a great co-star. And you rarely get that in this business, to work with men that really support you and understand you and let you shine.”

Pratt was equally as enthusiastic, commending the 19 year-old for what she’s brought to the table in a career that’s only just getting started.

“In a way it’s hard to believe she’s so young. There’s a rawness to her performances. She’s present, capable, talented, and her process is like shooting from the hip – it takes real confidence. The people who can do it are especially electric.”

Having been involved with three of Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies ever through The Gray Man, Extraction, and its sequel, it would be foolish to bet against the Russos and their stacked ensemble doing it again when The Electric State lands in 2024.