Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.

To be fair, a high concept post-apocalyptic road trip adventure headlined by crown jewel in the Netflix crown Millie Bobby Brown, with support coming from an A-list ensemble that includes Stanley Tucci, Michelle Yeoh, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, and Jenny Slate, is about as easy a sell as it gets.

The Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star plays an orphaned teenager who heads across the desolate remains of the American West with a robotic companion in tow, hoping to track down her absent younger brother. Shooting has only just kicked off on the massive production, but the first batch of set photos have already made their way online via Digital Spy.

While there isn’t much to glean other than the fact Brown appears to be having a day at the beach, we may be able to infer that these scenes happen before the world goes to sh*t. After all, would anybody really fancy catching some rays in the aftermath of a cataclysmic event that wreaked havoc on humanity? We’d assume not.

There’s no word on when The Electric State will release, but towards the end of next year or early 2024 would be a safe bet, so we can expect plenty more snaps to emerge from the exterior stretch of filming.