Canning a $175 million sci-fi after renewal sees fury turn to a series that cost twice as much, was half as good, and has spin-offs on the way

Apparently, the contracts for a series being renewed aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on after Prime Video ruthlessly decided to change its mind and decree that sci-fi The Peripheral and sports drama A League of Their Own weren’t getting the second seasons that had been promised and officially announced.
The latter was only given a paltry four episodes to wrap up its story anyway, which arguably makes it more egregious than an ambitious and expansive $175 million time-tampering epic in terms of callous cancellation. And yet, it didn’t take long for the fury to turn in the direction of a fellow Amazon exclusive that cost a whole lot more to produce, fared vastly worse with critics, and doesn’t just have a season 2 coming down the pipeline, but at least two spin-offs as well.
Even though the Prime Video team admitted that Citadel hadn’t lived up to viewership expectations, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo was nonetheless confirmed to be helming the entire sophomore run for a cool $25 million salary, which came after the first batch inexplicably racked up a $300 million tab for a mere six episodes of television.
Italy’s Citadel: Diana is in the can with an Indian offshoot also on the way, and the Citadel Spyverse has been confirmed as the franchise’s awful, awful moniker. Needless to say, questions are being asked.
Of course, there’s a chance the plans for Citadel may be downscaled slightly in the face of belt-tightening and an overall sense of apathy that we’re getting a shared universe against not just our own will but better judgement, although it sadly won’t be enough to bring The Peripheral back from… well, you get it.