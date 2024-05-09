DailyMail Australia on TikTok
Image via TikTok/DailyMail Australia
Category:
Social Media
News

‘I’m so happy that you’re alive’: Sydney woman tracks down the Good Samaritan that saved her life during shopping mall stabbing spree

There's no doubt this woman's life was saved by the quick thinking of a good Samaritan.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 9, 2024 01:38 pm

Warning: This article contains mention of sensitive topics including a tragic mass attack, please proceed with caution.

Recommended Videos

Different perspectives are still being posted to TikTok on the horrific attack at a Sydney mall last month. This week, one of the victims was able to track down the man who saved her life and thank him in person.

Despite the tragic situation which claimed the lives of five women and a security guard, there has been a single glimmer of positivity as one of the attackers victims was saved by a good Samaritan. Liya Barko was stabbed in the chest by Joel Cauchi, and the knife only narrowly missed her heart — but luckily, she was pulled out of danger and into a shop by a hero in a green T-shirt who was able to put pressure on the wound, saving her life.

After being treated for her life-threatening wounds in intensive care for 10 days, Barko was finally discharged from hospital and immediately made a public appeal to find the identity of the man in the green T-shirt who saved her life. It didn’t take long for her to track the individual down, who was revealed to be an ex-veteran by the name of Wayne Tolver Banks, and thank him in person. In heartwarming scenes shared on TikTok we see the emotional reunion with Barko claiming she remembers Banks, “I remember you, you were so tall.” Banks, on the other hand, is just happy to see her alive and well, saying “[I’m] so happy you’re alive.”

@dailymailau

Such beautiful scenes ❤️ #bondi #sydney #nsw #hero #survivor #heartwarming #heartwarmingmoments #goodsamaritan #australia #dailymail #fyp

♬ original sound – Daily Mail Australia

Going on to recount the horrific events that happened that day, Tolver explains what was going through his head when he saw Barko get stabbed by the assailant, saying “I said straight away to myself I’ve got to help you, because I didn’t want you to die.” Barko was one of many injured by the madman, but she could have easily been another to lose their life, had Banks not been present. A security guard was also severely injured in the chaos; in an interview with ABC News Australia, he recounted seeing his colleague being attacked by Cauchi, before being attacked himself.

@abcnewsaus

Muhammad Taha, the security guard who barely survived being stabbed during the Bondi Junction attack, has told us his story after being discharged from hospital. #Bondi #Sydney #ABC730

♬ original sound – ABC News Australia

The city of Sydney is still reeling from the terrible act committed by Joel Cauchi, who seemed to be targeting women shopping at the Westfield Bondi Junction. According to an article from AP News, Cauchi was frustrated at his lack of a girlfriend, which is what prompted his vicious attack; the 40 year old also supposedly had a history of mental illness. In his attack, Cauchi murdered five women and injured 12 others, most of whom were also women. The only man to be killed in the attack was Faraz Tahir, a security guard at the mall. Cauchi’s rampage only came to an end when he was killed by officers at the scene.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Watch now: Piers Morgan interviews the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’
Piers Morgan interviews the real 'Martha' from 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Watch now: Piers Morgan interviews the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump’s disgusting words about Lawrence O’Donnell prove why he’s as unfit for microphones as he is another presidency
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump’s disgusting words about Lawrence O’Donnell prove why he’s as unfit for microphones as he is another presidency
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘WEAKEST & MOST INCOMPETENT’: Wait until you hear who Donald Trump thinks is ‘a loser, always has been, and always will be’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before he appears in court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 9, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘WEAKEST & MOST INCOMPETENT’: Wait until you hear who Donald Trump thinks is ‘a loser, always has been, and always will be’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article James Gunn just revealed how he’s taking the worst possible lesson from his time in the MCU
James Gunn attends Warner Bros. "Blue Beetle" Los Angeles Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California/Superman 2025 first-look image
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
James Gunn just revealed how he’s taking the worst possible lesson from his time in the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘You can’t sit anywhere else?’: Woman having medical episode harassed and belittled at JCPenney’s by heartless dog-hater
A service dog in action during his owner's medical episode.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘You can’t sit anywhere else?’: Woman having medical episode harassed and belittled at JCPenney’s by heartless dog-hater
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Watch now: Piers Morgan interviews the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’
Piers Morgan interviews the real 'Martha' from 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Watch now: Piers Morgan interviews the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump’s disgusting words about Lawrence O’Donnell prove why he’s as unfit for microphones as he is another presidency
Donald Trump
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump’s disgusting words about Lawrence O’Donnell prove why he’s as unfit for microphones as he is another presidency
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘WEAKEST & MOST INCOMPETENT’: Wait until you hear who Donald Trump thinks is ‘a loser, always has been, and always will be’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before he appears in court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 9, 2024 in New York City. Former U.S. President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘WEAKEST & MOST INCOMPETENT’: Wait until you hear who Donald Trump thinks is ‘a loser, always has been, and always will be’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article James Gunn just revealed how he’s taking the worst possible lesson from his time in the MCU
James Gunn attends Warner Bros. "Blue Beetle" Los Angeles Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California/Superman 2025 first-look image
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
James Gunn just revealed how he’s taking the worst possible lesson from his time in the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘You can’t sit anywhere else?’: Woman having medical episode harassed and belittled at JCPenney’s by heartless dog-hater
A service dog in action during his owner's medical episode.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘You can’t sit anywhere else?’: Woman having medical episode harassed and belittled at JCPenney’s by heartless dog-hater
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 9, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.