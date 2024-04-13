Ash Good and daughter Harriet in Sydney Mall Attack
Photo by LinkedIn/Ash Good/ Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
Category:
True Crime

Who was Ash Good, the mother who died protecting her injured daughter in Sydney mall attack?

The 38-year-old gave birth to her daughter just months ago.
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|
Published: Apr 13, 2024 01:35 pm

Warning: This article talks about a tragic mass attack; please take care while reading.

When Ash Good started her day on April 13, 2024, she was a happy first-time mom celebrating her motherhood and her recent return to work. Just hours later, she was desperately trying to save her baby girl even as she succumbed to her severe injuries.

The 38-year-old was one of the six victims of the shocking Sydney mall attack where a 40-year-old suddenly started stabbing shoppers in Westfield Bondi Junction with a hunting knife. Before he was eventually gunned down by a female officer in the mall, the attacker managed to severely injure many, including Good and her 9-month-old daughter, Harriet.

Despite being grievously injured, Good bravely fought the man to protect her daughter. Badly wounded and profusely bleeding, she ran to two brothers in the shop and requested them to take her injured daughter. They tried to stop the bleeding of both Ash and Harriet, but the former passed away in St Vincent’s Hospital.

“The mom got stabbed, and the mom came over with the baby and threw it at me, and I was holding the baby,” they shared with told 9News Sydney.

Her little girl was also rushed to the Sydney Children’s Hospital to receive emergency surgeries for the multiple stab wounds in the abdomen she sustained. Harriet’s status remains serious, as reported by News.com.au reported. Eight other people, who survived the terrifying attack, are currently in the hospital and recovering.

Who was Ash Good?

As per The West Australian, Ash was the daughter of successful former Australian footballer Kerry Good. Sky News anchor Laura Jayes, who mourned the cruel death of Ash during a live report Saturday, shared that she was an “incredible athlete and she had the world at her feet,” but it was “all ripped away in seconds.”

“She saved her baby tonight.”

The young mother had gotten married in the last few years and had been on maternity leave. She recently returned to her job as the account manager at DocuSign and shared the update on her LinkedIn account, lauding the company’s parental leave policy that allowed her to experience “what a privilege it is to become a parent.”

As revealed by Jayes, many of her family members are on their way to meet Ash’s partner and their daughter, while some have already been in the hospital.

related content
Read Article What happened to Rodney King?
Rodney King
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What happened to Rodney King?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to the attacker in the Sydney Mall stabbing attack? Has the person been arrested?
Sydney mall attack attacker
Category: True Crime
True Crime
What happened to the attacker in the Sydney Mall stabbing attack? Has the person been arrested?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 13, 2024
Read Article Who is the astrology influencer who stabbed her boyfriend and threw her kids from a moving vehicle?
Danielle Johnson/Ayoka
Category: True Crime
True Crime
Who is the astrology influencer who stabbed her boyfriend and threw her kids from a moving vehicle?
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 12, 2024
Read Article What happened to the French woman found drained of her blood in an Italian church? The theories, explained
Category: News
News
True Crime
True Crime
What happened to the French woman found drained of her blood in an Italian church? The theories, explained
William Kennedy William Kennedy Apr 12, 2024
Read Article The OJ Simpson murder case timeline, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
True Crime
True Crime
The OJ Simpson murder case timeline, explained
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 12, 2024
