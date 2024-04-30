What is Todd Chrisley’s release date?

It’s been over a year since Todd and Julie Chrisley officially fell from the graces of reality TV, and started their 19-years-combined prison sentence after being found guilty of federal fraud charges. By September 2023, it was discovered that the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ sentences were shortened, and in November, their daughter, Savannah, revealed that the appeals court granted their oral arguments. But now, it seems like he just got his sentence reduced a bit more, and depending on the arguments, his true release date could be sooner than even expected.

When is he getting released from prison?

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

The patriarch was originally sentenced to 12 years for being part of bank fraud, tax evasion, and a conspiracy to defraud the IRS along with Julie. He’s currently being held at Federal Correctional Institution Pensacola in Florida. Before he started serving his time, he was denied bail and rejected to start his sentence at a later date.

Last year, it was found through the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ online inmate search system that he would be released on Jan. 22, 2033. Now, the search platform shows a release date of Oct. 9, 2032. This means his sentencing has been reduced further by a little over three months. Regarding the oral arguments, according to People, the hearing happened on April 19, but Todd and Julie were not in attendance. Instead, their family members were present in court along with Savannah’s boyfriend, Robert Shiver, and attorney Alex Little. Little argued misconduct and how “the evidence suggested that the prosecutors here worked in concert with the witness.”

While there are no updates yet on if anything came from the oral arguments, it can be assumed that a decision might come within the next month. It’s a huge deal that the U.S. Court of Appeals granted the oral arguments in the first place, because not many happen per year. This means that they likely had reasons to resurface the case, and wanted to hear further arguments and ask the Chrisleys’ attorney more questions.

While Chrisley Knows Best has been canceled, it was reported that the Chrisley kids and Nanny Faye would be starring in a new show that would document their new normal. Of course, if Todd and Julie get out much earlier, it’s expected for them to take part in the show. For now, it looks like 2032 is Todd’s release time but it won’t be surprising to see it be decreased further as the year goes on.

