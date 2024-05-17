Who was Larissa Brady, the woman who died at the Ohio State University graduation ceremony?

This article mentions suicide. Please read with caution.

The woman who died at the 2024 Ohio State University graduation ceremony has been identified and more details have been revealed about the circumstances of her tragic death.

Larissa Brady was the 53-year-old mother of an Ohio State University (OSU) student graduating that day, and suicide was her cause of death, according to the coroner’s report. At the same time graduates entered Ohio State’s football stadium for the ceremony, Brady’s body was discovered after she fell some 136 feet. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brady, who lived near Atlanta, Georgia, was at the graduation with her husband and 12-year-old son, and reportedly spoke with her daughter before the ceremony, USA Today reported.

Larissa Brady told her family she wanted to go higher up

Ohio Stage released this statement to the media. Larissa Brady was a family member of a graduating student. They do not suspect foul play OR an accidental fall



The university is urging people in crisis to contact the 988 suicide prevention and crisis hotline https://t.co/GeQfeJX28T pic.twitter.com/GrWJt4fUin — George Shillcock III (@ShillcockGeorge) May 7, 2024 via George Shillcock III/X

Once in their seats, Larissa Brady reportedly told her family she wanted to move higher up in the football stadium, which holds more than 100 thousand people. Her family said they lost track of where she was, but witnesses said they saw Brady climb over the concrete wall of the stadium beyond the last row of benches.

Brady had a history of mental illness, and had attempted suicide at least twice before, most recently earlier in 2024. Her husband said she had stopped taking her medications.

The ceremony continued as planned

via 11Alive/YouTube

After Larissa Brady’s body was found, the OSU graduation ceremony continued without interruption, and with no mention of Brady’s death. It’s unclear when or how her daughter found out about her mother’s death, or whether her daughter had received her diploma with the other graduates. The school offered counseling services to staff, graduates, and volunteers.

“Ohio State is grieving the death of Larissa Brady, a family member of one of our graduates. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time,” OSU spokesperson Benjamin Johnson said in a statement when Brady’s identity was announced.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

