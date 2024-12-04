Warner Bros. confirms ‘Euphoria’ release timeframe, hints at delays for ‘Harry Potter’

Warner Bros. Discover has a lot of new HBO content coming to Max in the next few years, and this includes some of their biggest shows like Euphoria, The White Lotus, and the upcoming Harry Potter reboot TV series. Now we have some insight on when they will arrive.

Wells Fargo hosted a tech and media conference on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in which Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette revealed the timeline for many of the company’s upcoming series.

The biggest news from his words shared by Variety was that Euphoria season 3 will be released during 2026, not 2025 as some expected. So fans of the series waiting for more with have to sit tight a little longer. Similarly, the upcoming Harry Potter show that was initially set to land in 2026 is now being targeted for 2027.

“As you look at ’26 and into ’27, you begin a 10-year journey on the Harry Potter series, which we’re super excited about. And I’d argue, may be the biggest event by the time we get to that series.”

While it might be disappointing, it’s not all that surprising that the show has been pushed back, since it still appears to be in the casting phase, so there’s a lot of work to do before it’s actually ready to be filmed.

For the series that are closer to their arrival, we now know that The White Lotus season 3 will be here in February of 2025, The Last of Us season 2 is going to launch in Spring, and later in the upcoming year, the Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be here. That means even though Euphoria won’t be here in 2025, there’s no shortage of popular shows to sink your teeth into.

The last season of Euphoria was released in January of 2022 and continued the show’s debut run of success. It also concluded on a cliffhanger for fans so naturally many have been dying to get more of the addictive story. However, they’ll have to wait for 2026.

Warner Bros. continues to stack its streaming service Max with these HBO series, making it one of the best options on the market right now. However, there is bad news, and that’s the fact subscription prices will be rising in the future.

While Max is currently priced starting at $16.99 without ads, and $9.99 with, Perrette revealed during the conference that these prices will be increased in the future. No details were shared regarding how much or when it’s happening. Just that it’s currently in the works.

Hopefully, these increases don’t get out of hand before fans finally get to see the shows they’ve been waiting for, but sadly there’s just no way of knowing. In the meantime, if you’d like to refresh your mind on what went down in Euphoria so far, the show’s first two seasons are available to stream on Max now.

Expect more details about all of these upcoming shows to be shared when we enter 2025.

