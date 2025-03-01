Did Zelenskyy campaign for Harris?

Donald Trump and President Zelenskyy’s meeting today in the White House took a bit of a sour turn — to put it mildly — and ended with the latter walking out of the building and aprubtly ending the negotiations for a new mineral deal between the United States and Ukraine that was supposed to pave the path to peace.

The political sphere and the larger world have yet to process the dire implications of this row between Trump, his vice president JD Vance and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. For years, Western media and the EU have painted Zelenskyy as a war hero; a president who stood up for his people in a time of need and resisted against Putin’s imperialistic ambitions for three years, not only losing much ground but dealing heavy blows to Russia’s military apparatus.

Now, apart from calling him a “dictator” and undermining his efforts by excluding Ukraine from the ongoing peace talks with the Russian party, President Trump has seen fit to go completely against this established narrative. Some call Trump a bully, but today’s performance with JD Vance, where the two of them essentially ganged up on the Ukrainian president and called him names, embarrassed him on live television and then dismissed him from the White House, will probably go down in history as one of the nastier things Trump has done — and that’s really saying a lot considering his legendary track record.

One of the accusations Trump and Vance leveled against Zelenskyy when they were going on a tirade about how ungrateful he is to the United States was the claim that Zelenskyy campaigned for Kamala Harris in 2024 in Pennsylvania. Since then, several throwback photos of Zelenskyy standing next to Kamala have been circulating on social media, but does that mean the vice president’s claims are valid?

Did Volodymyr Zelenskyy really campaign for Kamala Harris in 2024?

Image via X

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022 (exactly 3 years and 4 days ago) and the West pledged to support the East European country in its war efforts, Zelenskyy has paid several visits to the United States and been received by both President Joe Biden and his second Kamala Harris.

What JD Vance erroneously refers to as Zelenskyy campaigning for Kamala in 2024 was essentially a September visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, where the Ukrainian president toured the facility and met up with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. Zelenskyy went on to address the U.N. General Assembly in New York and then traveled to Washington to meet with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, all in an effort to rally support for the Ukrainian cause.

So, despite JD Vance’s claims that Zelenskyy somehow helped Kamala’s cause in Pennsylvania, the man has never once come even close to endorsing one of the presidential candidates, but has always maintained the importance of U.S. support in the continued struggle against Russia. A support that has now been withdrawn in full, thanks to Donald Trump.

Somehow, I get the distinct feeling that between the U.S. being dishonored and Ukraine losing heart, the only real winner here is Vladimir Putin.

