This weekend D23 Brazil was the talk of the town! There were a lot of exciting updates from our favorite Disney properties to look forward to, including the multi-billion-dollar-grossing Avatar franchise.

Director James Cameron showed up via video call to drop some pretty epic news concerning the Na’vi. After two world-conquering successes only a fool would bet against Cameron and there are high hopes for the third film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. Now, with new details teased, it looks like we might be treated to some evil Na’vi in a year’s time.

James Cameron’s surprising teaser about the next Avatar movie

James Cameron says 'AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH' will introduce two new Na'vi tribes.



One is nomadic and travel through the air. The other represents the dark side of the Na'vi.



"They were destroyed by volcanic eruptions, so they resent nature and everything the forest Na'vi preach."… pic.twitter.com/D8p2pQmg4M — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) November 9, 2024

Cameron’s presentation stole the show, but news potential evil side of the Na’vi has rightfully stood out. Cameron initially shared that we will be introduced to two new Na’vi tribes in Fire and Ash, a wind-affiliated tribe, and an ash-affiliated tribe.

Speaking on the latter, Cameron said this tribe has, “taken what’s good about the Na’vi, and they’ve kinda twisted it into a very dark view of the world.” He added, “They call themselves the ‘Ash People,’ because their civilization was destroyed by a volcanic eruption. And so they have a lot of hostility towards the world at large.”

The idea of “evil Na’vi” intrigued many, and for good reason. After all, Pandora’s inhabitants have always been portrayed as nature-centric and peace-loving people. Cameron said this new depiction of a darker Na’vi tribe is meant to show viewers, “some of the darker sides of ourselves, just like we see the best of ourselves in the Forest Na’vi and the Ocean Na’vi.”

Avatar 3 concept pictures and plot themes

The two new races of Na’vi weren’t the only things Cameron talked about at D23. During his live video call from New Zealand, the director displayed five new pieces of concept art created by Steve Messing, Dylan Cole, and Zachary Berger, which gave us a first look at the two new Na’vi tribes to be introduced in the movie, as well as the latest areas of Pandora that the movie will be exploring.

Cameron also divulged that the movie will follow themes such as trauma, loss, and revenge, which was emphasized in the new concept art. One piece showed a Na’vi character being led into an ash-covered village in handcuffs. Another piece showed what seems to be a glimpse at the means of transport used by the Air Na’vi. The image showed some ethereal hot air balloons with membranous wings on each side. There was also an image of a Na’vi riding the back of a sharp-winged flying creature, reminiscent of those from the first movie.

All in all, it appears we’re once again in for a truly otherworldly treat. Avatar: Fire and Ash will be released on Dec. 19, 2025.

